The celebrity circus is trying to convince Americans to fund Planned Parenthood – and they aren't buying it

Remember when Taylor Swift’s last-minute endorsement of Kamala Harris won her the presidential election? Or remember how just calling something "brat" (inspired by singer Charli XCX) was enough to catapult voters into liking and voting for Democrats?

Yeah, I don’t remember that happening either.

That is why it is so maddening and confounding when the Left pulls celebrities out of a hole. Because it almost never works.

ROE V. WADE IS GONE, BUT ABORTION IS STILL THE NUMBER 1 KILLER WORLDWIDE

Enter the latest tone-deaf Leftist experiment.

Last week, 250 rich, elite celebrities, alongside Planned Parenthood, took out a full-page ad in the New York Times insisting we plebeians forcibly fund Planned Parenthood through our federal tax dollars. How is that for freedom?

This has all the awareness of the peak cringe COVID-19 Imagine celebrity sing-along.

According to Planned Parenthood’s exclusive Rolling Stone write-up, the celebrity campaign includes the following slogans: "I’m for Planned Parenthood. For Freedom. For Healthcare. For You and Me."

Here is why all that sloganeering is a load of rubbish.

Planned Parenthood would not be paying tens of thousands of dollars and calling on over 200 celebrities for a New York Times ad, if they weren’t nervous about something. That nervousness stems from the fact that Democrats no longer oversee the federal purse. Rightfully so. The current administration and Congress recognize that Americans cannot sustain giving another $800 million to fund the largest abortion giant in the country.

Last week, the House passed President Trump’s "One Big Beautiful" bill and as of today, it is with the Senate. As part of promises to cut waste, the bill stops hundreds of millions of forced taxpayer dollars to Big Abortion. Naturally, Planned Parenthood sees the writing on the wall. No longer will everyday Americans be forced to use their money to artificially keep this organization alive. They are crumbling and they know it.

But don’t just take my word for it; take the word of the newspaper that they placed the ad in.

In a direct counter to the campaign’s "For Healthcare" line, a recent article in the New York Times argues that money is not being used to help patients, but rather to fund the politics of its abortion lobby. The grisly New York Times story features atrocious conditions at Planned Parenthood, like botched abortions and leaking sewage that caused patients to vomit. A Missouri branch was shut down for using moldy abortion equipment on women. Staffers confessed to botching STI tests and not informing patients when they tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases. Story after story in the article shares testimony from staffers painting a scary reality on the ground. It leaves the reader without a doubt that Planned Parenthood lacks basic health and safety standards.

However, the New York Times ad campaign emphasizes Planned Parenthood providing birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing, and then at the bottom of the list they mention abortions and trans treatments. But in Planned Parenthood’s recently released annual report, their own data confirms cancer screenings, pap smears and breast exams plummeted by 50%. Their STI testing was down 38%. In fact, the top three items were: abortion, transgender treatments, and political spending–those have all skyrocketed. Last year, they spent nearly $70 million to try and elect Kamala Harris and other Democrats.

So, why on earth are our country’s richest and most famous clamoring for us to provide our hard-earned dollars to an organization that is actively causing harm to women and children? Your guess is as good as mine.

What are we really looking at here? A flailing political machine desperate to rake in taxpayer dollars with glitter and hashtags, hoping we will be too dazzled to notice the rot underneath.

But Americans are not stupid—we do not need Hollywood to tell us what health care is, or what it is not. We do not need millionaire activists lecturing us about "freedom" while demanding our money to fund an organization with a failing record and a partisan agenda. We all know that Hollywood Leftists love Planned Parenthood. But they should not demand that the rest of us foot the bill for their pet projects.

The era of celebrity politics is over. The American people are wide awake—and we are not buying it.