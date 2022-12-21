Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee train hits semi-truck waiting for traffic light to change, 2 injured

Truck stopped on railroad tracks during Tuesday's collision

Associated Press
Two train employees were injured in Tennessee when a train hit a semi-truck that was sitting on the tracks waiting for a traffic light to change.

Three locomotives and at least 10 railroad cars derailed in Tuesday's crash in Collegedale, a suburb of Chattanooga. WKRN-TV reports the freight train hit a truck carrying a 134-foot concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley.

Two Norfolk Southern Train employees were hospitalized with minor injuries, said the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

A train hit a semi-truck that stopped on the tracks while waiting for a traffic light to change in Tennessee. Two train employees were injured and hospitalized with minor injuries.

The truck was stopped on the railroad tracks waiting for the light to turn green, according to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said when the crossing arms were activated the driver attempted to clear the tracks but was unsuccessful.

The crossing was blocked by the crash and an investigation is underway. Several agencies responded, including a team to clean up hazardous materials like leaking diesel fuel from the locomotives.