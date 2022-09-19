Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Train collides with semi-truck in Florida, spills Pedialyte

No injuries reported from collision in Lakeland, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A train smashed into a semi-truck at a railroad crossing in Florida early Sunday, spilling a load of Pedialyte onto the roadway, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 6:40 a.m. near New Tampa Highway and Airport Road in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

No one was injured in the accident.

The truck overturned from the impact and spilled boxes of Pedialyte onto the roadway, along with a small amount of diesel fuel, according to authorities.

2 WORKERS KILLED IN CALIFORNIA FREIGHT TRAIN CRASH

The diesel spill was cleaned up and reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Polk County Fire Rescue said.

The roadway was temporarily closed for several hours as crews worked at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately detail the circumstances of what led to the collision.