ICE arrests illegal immigrants convicted of child rape, sexual assault, drug trafficking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday announced new arrests carried out by federal enforcement officers targeting illegal immigrants convicted of violent and sexual crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested multiple offenders Thursday who had prior convictions for crimes including child rape, sexual assault of minors, methamphetamine trafficking and aggravated assault, according to DHS.

"Even while facing doxing, threats, harassment, and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them, ICE continues to go after criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, violent sex criminals, and drug traffickers," outgoing DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: CONVICTED MURDERERS, CHILD SEX ABUSERS AMONG ILLEGAL ALIENS NABBED BY ICE ACROSS US

Among those arrested include:

Michelle Rodriguez-Berrio, a criminal illegal immigrant from Colombia, who was convicted in Salt Lake City, Utah, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Rene Lopez-Balbuena, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was convicted in Monmouth County, New Jersey, of endangering the welfare of a child and sexually assaulting a child.

DHS SHUTDOWN LEAVES LOCAL EMERGENCY RESPONDERS ON THEIR OWN AMID EXTREME WEATHER, EXPERT WARNS

Luis Elias-Santos, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was convicted in Boone County, Missouri, of second-degree statutory rape.

Jeovanny Porras-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was convicted in Buncombe County, North Carolina, of trafficking methamphetamine.

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

Leonardo Garcia-Meza, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted in Collin County, Texas, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Earlier this month, a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that ICE officers are "facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them."

According to DHS, assaults against ICE personnel have increased by more than 1,300%, death threats have risen 8,000%, and vehicle attacks have climbed 3,200%.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nearly 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens convicted or charged of a crime in the U.S.," McLaughlin added. "If you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.