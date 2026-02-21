Federal court clears way for Ten Commandments to be displayed in Louisiana public school classrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court cleared the way Friday for a Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms, lifting a lower court block and reigniting debate over religion in public education.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 12-6 to lift a block first imposed in 2024, finding it was too early to determine the constitutionality of the law. Critics argue the requirement violates the separation of church and state, while supporters say the Ten Commandments are historical and foundational to U.S. law.

The court said in the majority opinion that it was unclear how schools would display the poster-sized materials, noting that the law allows additional content, like the Mayflower Compact or the Declaration of Independence, to appear alongside the Ten Commandments.

The majority wrote that there were not enough facts to "permit judicial judgment rather than speculation" when evaluating potential First Amendment concerns.

COLORADO TEEN WINS FIGHT TO REPAINT SCHOOL PARKING SPACE WITH CHRISTIAN DESIGN AFTER LEGAL CHALLENGE

In a concurring opinion, Circuit Judge James Ho, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote that the law was constitutional and "consistent with our founding traditions."

"It is fully consistent with the Constitution, and what’s more, it reinforces our Founders’ firm belief that the children of America should be educated about the religious foundations and traditions of our country," Ho said, adding that the law "affirms our Nation’s highest and most noble traditions."

Circuit Judge James L. Dennis, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, wrote in a dissenting opinion that displaying the Ten Commandments in classrooms would amount to "exposing children to government‑endorsed religion in a setting of compulsory attendance."

VIRGINIA BOYS NOTCH COURT WIN AFTER BEING LABELED 'SEXUAL HARASSERS' OVER TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM COMPLAINT

"That is precisely the kind of establishment the Framers anticipated and sought to prevent," he added.

The ACLU of Louisiana and other groups representing the plaintiffs said they would pursue additional legal challenges to block the law.

"Today’s ruling is extremely disappointing and would unnecessarily force Louisiana’s public school families into a game of constitutional whack-a-mole in every school district," the groups wrote in a joint-statement. "Longstanding judicial precedent makes clear that our clients need not submit to the very harms they are seeking to prevent before taking legal action to protect their rights."

WASHINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FORCES STUDENTS TO HIDE BIBLES IN BACKPACKS, LAWSUIT ALLEGES

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Friday praised the court's decision, writing on Facebook, "Common sense is making a comeback!"

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement following the ruling, saying schools "should follow the law."

"Don’t kill or steal shouldn’t be controversial. My office has issued clear guidance to our public schools on how to comply with the law, and we have created multiple examples of posters demonstrating how it can be applied constitutionally," she said.

Joseph Davis, an attorney representing Louisiana in the case, celebrated the court's decision.

"If the ACLU had its way, every trace of religion would be scrubbed from the fabric of our public life," he said in a statement. "That position is at odds with our nation’s traditions and our Constitution. We’re glad the Fifth Circuit has allowed Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments in its public school classrooms."

Friday’s ruling came after the full court agreed to reconsider the case, months after a three-judge panel ruled the Louisiana law unconstitutional.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar law in Arkansas faces a federal court challenge, while Texas implemented its own Ten Commandments classroom requirement last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.