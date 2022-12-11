Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida firefighters save eagle speared by lightning rod atop elementary school's radio tower

The Florida fire department that rescued the eagle said on social media that it was incredible to be that close to 'America's symbol of freedom'

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
An eagle is now safe after it was impaled by a lightning rod atop a 120-foot radio tower above an elementary school in MacClenny, Florida.

Firefighters from the MacClenny Fire Rescue Department assisted wildlife authorities to ensure the eagle was rescued safely, according to Fox 13.

"Great job, fellas. We are extremely proud of you and what a call. To be up close to America's symbol of freedom, what a memory!" read a social media post from MFRD.

A firefighter attempting to save the impaled eagle.

A firefighter attempting to save the impaled eagle. (MacClenny Fire Rescue Department)

Upon arriving on the scene, crews ascended to a height of 100-feet. 

A firefighter climbs a radio tower to save the eagle.

A firefighter climbs a radio tower to save the eagle. (MacClenny Fire Rescue Department)

An engineer then exited the firetruck's bucket of a ladder and had to hook into the tower to climb the remaining 20-feet. 

A rescuer makes it to the top of a 120 tower to rescue the eagle.

A rescuer makes it to the top of a 120 tower to rescue the eagle. (MacClenny Fire Rescue Department)

Once freed from the rod, the eagle flew down where its safety was ensured by wildlife rescuers. 