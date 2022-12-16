Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that an initial examination determined the heart belonged to an adult male

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Atlanta grandmother brutally murdered in affluent suburb Video

Atlanta grandmother brutally murdered in affluent suburb

Michael Bowles joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the moment he found his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, after she was reportedly stabbed to death at her home. 

An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that after an initial examination it was determined that the heart belonged to an adult male.

"At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents are working along with deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, in investigating the discovery of a human heart in a TDOT salt facility in McEwen Thursday. An initial examination of the heart determined that it was that of an adult male," the Tennessee Bureau of investigation said.

TENNESSEE MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING NEARLY $200,000 FROM CHURCH WHERE HE WORKED

FILE-Tennessee Department of Transportation workers prepare for a winter storm on Feb. 14, 2021.

FILE-Tennessee Department of Transportation workers prepare for a winter storm on Feb. 14, 2021. (Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The TBI said that it is performing "additional DNA testing" in an attempt to "determine its origin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McEwen is located just over an hour east of Nashville, Tennessee.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.