Connecticut train crashes into tractor-trailer, multiple injured

A Metro-North train collided with a tractor trailer in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Monday, leading to multiple injuries and a closure of the service.

Tractor-trailer crossed the tracks for the train service from Waterbury to Naugatuck Monday morning when the collision occurred, according to Fox 61. The Waterbury Police Department (WPD) responded to the scene to find the driver of the tractor trailer with minor injuries but refusing medical attention.

Police also treated minor injuries for nine train passengers. There were no fatalities.

The Metro Transit Authority (MTA) says the tractor-trailer was involved in another accident with a vehicle just prior to the train collision. The driver then drove the truck a "short distance" to sit on train tracks just off the road.

The truck's driver soon noticed the railway crossing arms lowering and attempted to move his vehicle, but was not able to in time, MTA told Fox News Digital. The train, carrying roughly 30 passengers, struck his vehicle and he later refused medical attention.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers who were on board the train and we appreciate the rapid response of Waterbury EMTs and police along with the MTAPD. Thankfully injuries appear to be minor," Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement to Fox.

"Metro-North Railroad crews are responding to dislodge the truck from underneath the train, and then to restore service between Waterbury and Beacon Falls as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the railroad is arranging substitute bus service for passengers at affected stations. Damage to the train and crossing equipment appears to be minimal," she added.

The WPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.