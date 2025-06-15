Suspected Minnesota lawmaker assassin Vance Boelter captured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MINNEAPOLIS - Vance Boelter, the suspect accused of shooting four Minnesota state lawmakers, killing one and her husband, was captured on Sunday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis. He is also accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Boelter "verbally" identified himself to authorities searching for him in the area on Sunday evening.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Boelter's arrest, describing it as "the face of evil."

"After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Sunday that law enforcement officials were trying to locate and arrest Boelter on federal and local warrants.

"There is information that led us to do the searches…in Sibley County," Evans said, adding later that Boelter's vehicle and a hat that appeared to belong to the suspect were located in that area. He encouraged anyone around the Sibley County area who sees anything suspicious to contact police.

Evans said authorities are sifting through 400 tips and described Sunday's search as "fluid."

Authorities have said the suspect targeted lawmakers in a planned attack, showing up at their homes wearing a police-like uniform and a mask.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a message from Hoffman's wife on Sunday, saying the state senator was shot nine times and she eight.

"John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette wrote. "He took [nine] bullet hits. I took [eight] and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. There is never a place for this kind of political hate."

Officials said Boelter had signs in his vehicle that read "No Kings." Cities across the United States had "No Kings" protests — expressing disapproval of the Trump administration's ICE raids — scheduled for Saturday afternoon.