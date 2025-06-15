ATF official ‘absolutely’ confident suspect in Minnesota lawmaker shootings will be caught soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The manhunt for the Minnesota gunman accused of shooting two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses in their separate homes stretched into a second day Sunday, as Fox News is told authorities are "exploring all avenues."

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Vance L. Boelter. He is accused of shooting and killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were shot and wounded in their Champlin home about nine miles away.

ATF Special Agent-in-Charge for the St. Paul Field Division, Travis Riddle, told Fox News he is "absolutely" confident the alleged shooter will be found soon.

"I want to speak on behalf of all ATF members when I say that we all grieve the victims of this senseless tragedy. As far as where we stand at this point, we're still actively seeking the suspect in conjunction with our local, state and federal partners," Riddle said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" early Sunday. "Potentially, there's always a threat. He is considered armed and dangerous. At this point, we don't know what his access is to additional weapons."

Authorities reportedly stopped a vehicle carrying Boelter’s wife, as well as three other relatives, near Onamia, Minn., on Saturday, according to KSTP. The outlet reported that a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports were recovered from the vehicle. The wife was reportedly detained for questioning but has not been placed under arrest. It's unclear whether she was still in custody as of Sunday morning.

Riddle told Fox News early Sunday that the investigation remains ongoing as authorities are "exploring all avenues."

He also condemned the shootings as political violence.

"The violent assault targeting the Minnesota legislature is deeply troubling and is wholly unacceptable," Riddle said. "Such acts of violence and intimidation threaten our democracy and have absolutely no place in our political system or in our communities."

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are working to locate the suspect, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drew Evans said at the latest news conference Saturday.

Boelter is described as a 57-year-old White male standing at about six-foot-one-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday morning at a "business location" in the Twin Cities area wearing a light-colored cowboy hat with a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt or coat and light pants and carrying a dark bag, Evans said. Investigators believe the suspect is working to flee the area.

If spotted, the public should dial 911 and not approach the suspect.

Authorities said a manifesto was also found at the scene, but Evans said it would be premature to say exactly what the motivation would be based on those writings.

Riddle said investigators were able to identify Boelter as the suspect based on identification left at the scene, and using the eTrace system to identify firearms also left behind.

Boelter reportedly owns a security company and was dressed as a law enforcement officer when he allegedly carried out the shootings.

"Following the exchange of gunfire at the second residence when he fled on foot, there was identification that was located on the scene that helped us ID the suspect," Riddle said.

"When officers arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and they didn't have the house surrounded," Riddle said, explaining how the suspect had fled the scene. "There was only a couple of officers who responded, so while they were seeking cover and also trying to render aid to victims, the suspect was able to flee from the residence undetected."

"He got lucky," Riddle said. "I don't think his tactical expertise would have surpassed law enforcement response."

Officials have not disclosed a potential motive for the shootings.

Both targeted lawmakers had crossed party lines to vote against continuing free healthcare for illegal immigrants days earlier.

Authorities also said "No Kings" fliers were found in the suspect's vehicle.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he had been briefed on what he called the "terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers."

He said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the situation and "will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law."

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. "God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whose husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured in a 2022 hammer attack at their California home while the speaker emerita was in Washington, D.C., last year, also reacted to the Minnesota shooting.

"Paul and I are heartbroken by targeted shootings in the homes of MN Senator Hoffman, Speaker Emerita Hortman and their spouses which are a shocking and abhorrent manifestation of political violence in our country," Pelosi wrote on X Saturday night. "Unfortunately, we know the tragedy of when political violence hits home very well. All of us must remember that it’s not only the act of violence, but also the reaction to it, that can normalize it."

"This climate of politically motivated violence must end," she said. "Our prayers go out to the families of the victims, their friends and supporters in Minnesota with the certainty that the assassin in this heinous act will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."