Nearby state on alert as search for Minnesota lawmaker shooter continues

South Dakota has been put on alert as authorities ramp up their search for the suspect who shot and killed one Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, and wounded a second lawmaker and his wife early Saturday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday that while authorities believe the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, could still be in Minnesota, they’re asking residents in South Dakota to be on the lookout.

"They've also put an alert out in South Dakota," Klobuchar said, adding that the suspect is still believed to be in the Midwest.

Boelter is accused of shooting and killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday. State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were shot and wounded in their Champlin home about nine miles away.

Later on Sunday, the Sibley County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota confirmed to Fox News that an alert was sent saying the suspect's car had been found near Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township, Sibley County. The suspect, however, was not located, according to the alert.

The sheriff's office warned residents to use caution and keep their doors locked.

Klobuchar also gave an update on Hoffman and his wife, saying that they are "hanging in there" after each suffering "multiple, multiple gun wounds."

"His wife was out of surgery first, and she's actually texted some of our mutual friends, and he may face some additional surgeries," the senator said of the Hoffmans. "He is also in stable condition right now, from what I know."

Klobuchar warned citizens not to approach Boelter as he should be considered dangerous.

"But right now everyone is on edge here because we know that this man will kill at a second," she said. "We also know that he is clearly off balance, that from the manifesto on some of his writings, some of the things that he has said recently, that he's someone that no one should mess with except for law enforcement."

Authorities have said the lawmakers were targeted.

The FBI shared images of Boelter appearing to impersonate a police officer and wearing a mask while on the doorstep of one of the lawmaker’s homes. A second photo shows him wearing a tan cowboy hat at a Minneapolis business shortly after the shootings.

The FBI named Boelter to its most wanted list and is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Boelter’s arrest and conviction.

