Police identify suspect in shooting of Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses

The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband has been identified, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet, citing two people familiar with the matter, identified the suspect being sought as Vance Boelter, 57.

Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were fatally shot in Brooklyn Park by a suspect impersonating a police officer early Saturday, police said.

In a related shooting, DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in Champlin. They are expected to survive and are out of surgery.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.