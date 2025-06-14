Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Crime

Police identify suspect in shooting of Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses

57-year-old Vance Boelter is being identified by the Associated Press

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting of multiple lawmakers Video

Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting of multiple lawmakers

‘Fox News Live’ panelists Jonathan Fahey and Ren McEachern react to the shooting of multiple Minnesota lawmakers in their homes and the manhunt for suspects police believe carried out the targeted attacks.

The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband has been identified, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet, citing two people familiar with the matter, identified the suspect being sought as Vance Boelter, 57.

Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were fatally shot in Brooklyn Park by a suspect impersonating a police officer early Saturday, police said.

In a related shooting, DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in Champlin. They are expected to survive and are out of surgery. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.