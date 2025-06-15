Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Minnesota officials find car, hat belonging to assassin suspect Vance Boelter on highway in 'fluid' search

Law enforcement continues pursuit of Vance Luther Boelter after his car was discovered abandoned in Faxon Township

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Minnesota local talks manhunt for suspected assassin Vance Boelter Video

Minnesota local talks manhunt for suspected assassin Vance Boelter

Sibley County, Minnesota, resident Nate Douglas spoke to Fox News Digital about police presence in his area as authorities look to close in on the suspected killer of state Rep. Melissa Hortman.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota officials on Sunday evening provided an update on what they described as a "fluid" search for lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter.

Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis. He is also accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Sunday that law enforcement officials are still trying to locate and arrest Boelter on federal and local warrants.

"There is information that led us to do the searches…in Sibley County," Evans said, adding later that Boelter's vehicle and a hat that appeared to belong to the suspect were located in that area. He encouraged anyone around the Sibley County area who sees anything suspicious to contact police.

DRAMATIC PHOTOS SHOW MINNESOTA LAWMAKER'S HOME DAMAGED IN SHOOTING AS MANHNUT FOR SUSPECT CONTINUES

Car towed from field during manhunt for suspected Minnesota assassin Video

Evans said authorities are sifting through 400 tips and described Sunday's search as "fluid."

"This is a complex situation that our investigators are going to need time to sift through the information and evidence," Evans said.

NEARBY STATE ON ALERT AS SEARCH FOR MINNESOTA LAWMAKER SHOOTER CONTINUES

Minnesota lawmaker killer dressed like a police officer

A surveillance photo released by authorities shows a masked suspect wearing police-like tactical gear and carrying a flashlight as officials race to find Vance Boelter, the suspected gunman in the shooting of two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

Authorities have said the suspect targeted lawmakers in a planned attack, showing up at their homes wearing a police-like uniform and a mask.

A massive manhunt for Boelter began Saturday morning, after the shootings were reported, into Sunday. When asked whether the suspect might be trying to leave the country or get to Canada, police had this to say:

Green Isle law enforcement presence

Law enforcement presence in Green Isle, Minnesota. (Peter D'Abrosca for Fox News Digital)

"We don't have evidence that he's intending a particular destination, but all options are open to the investigative team, and they're exploring that right now," Evans told reporters on Sunday, adding that authorities are unclear on how Boelter may be traveling, whether by foot, vehicle or another form of transportation.

Authorities are operating under the assumption that the suspect is still alive.

FBI in Green Isle

FBI team outside neighborhood in Green Isle, Minnesota as hunt for lawmaker assassin continues. (Peter D'Abrosca for Fox News Digital)

Late Sunday afternoon, the Sibley County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota confirmed to Fox News that an alert was sent saying the suspect's car had been found near Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township, Sibley County.

"I mean, we knew what it was about, so we just decided to stay indoors," Sibley County, Minnesota, resident Nate Douglas told Fox News Digital on Sunday afternoon.

ATF OFFICIAL ‘ABSOLUTELY’ CONFIDENT SUSPECT IN MINNESOTA LAWMAKER SHOOTINGS WILL BE CAUGHT SOON

Vance Luther Boelter wearing a cowboy hat and jacket

Authorities have released a photo of Vance Luther Boelter taken Saturday, June 14, 2025.  (Minnesota Department of Public Safety )

 The suspect, however, was not located, according to the alert.

The sheriff's office warned residents to use caution and keep their doors locked.

WHO ARE THE SHOOTING VICTIMS IN THE 'TARGETED' ATTACKS AGAINST MINNESOTA LAWMAKERS?

An alert to Sibley County residents says shooting suspect Vance Boelter's car was located in the area.

An alert to Sibley County residents says shooting suspect Vance Boelter's car was located in the area. (Fox News Digital)

A tow truck arrived in the area empty and left with a vehicle. Minnesota state authorities have not yet confirmed whether the vehicle was related to Boetler.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a message from Hoffman's wife on Sunday, saying the state senator was shot nine times and she eight.

Yvette Hoffman's text to Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Sunday evening shared a text message from enator Hoffman's wife, Yvette, saying Hoffman was shot nine times and she eight. (Sen. Amy Klobuchar)

"John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette wrote. "He took [nine] bullet hits. I took [eight] and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. There is never a place for this kind of political hate."

POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN SHOOTING OF MINNESOTA LAWMAKERS AND THEIR SPOUSES

Authorities searching for Minnesota suspect

Law enforcement officers with the River Valley Tactical Team, prepare to visit the home of Vance Luther Boelter, who officials describe as a person of interest in the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman, near Green Isle, Minn., Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Officials said Boelter had signs in his vehicle that read "No Kings." Cities across the United States had "No Kings" protests — expressing disapproval of the Trump administration's ICE raids — scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

