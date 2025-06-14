Who is Vance Luther Boelter? Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker killings identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have reportedly identified a suspect wanted in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and her husband dead, and a second lawmaker and his wife injured.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is being sought for his alleged connection with the attack, two sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Praetorian Guard Security Services, according to Minnesota Africans United’s website.

Boelter's family members and Minnesota Africans United did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa for the last three years with the Red Lion Group," Boelter wrote on his LinkedIn page last month, noting that he is currently open to work.

Boelter reportedly earned his undergraduate degree in International Relations at St. Cloud University, and obtained a Masters of Science in Management and Doctorate in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University.

Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were fatally shot in Brooklyn Park by a suspect impersonating a police officer early Saturday in what Gov. Tim Walz described as "targeted political violence."

In a related shooting, DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in Champlin. They are expected to survive and are out of surgery.

State Police Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people to not attend any of the "No Kings" protests scheduled throughout the state Saturday. Bogojevic said authorities do not have any evidence that the suspect would be targeting the protests, but added that police had discovered a pile of "No Kings" flyers inside a vehicle believed to be tied to the gunman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.