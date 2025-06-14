Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Who is Vance Luther Boelter? Suspect in Minnesota lawmaker killings identified

Suspect allegedly posed as police officer during attacks that left one lawmaker dead, another injured

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published | Updated
Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting of multiple lawmakers Video

Manhunt underway for suspects in shooting of multiple lawmakers

‘Fox News Live’ panelists Jonathan Fahey and Ren McEachern react to the shooting of multiple Minnesota lawmakers in their homes and the manhunt for suspects police believe carried out the targeted attacks.

Authorities have reportedly identified a suspect wanted in connection with an early-morning shooting that left one Minnesota Democratic lawmaker and her husband dead, and a second lawmaker and his wife injured. 

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is being sought for his alleged connection with the attack, two sources familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. 

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Praetorian Guard Security Services, according to Minnesota Africans United’s website. 

MINNESOTA LAWMAKER, SPOUSE, SHOT DEAD IN 'POLITICALLY MOTIVATED ASSASSINATION': GOV. WALZ

A police officer standing next to a car in front of a street sign

A Brooklyn Park police officer speaks with the driver of a vehicle entering a neighborhood on June 14, 2025 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Boelter's family members and Minnesota Africans United did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

"I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa for the last three years with the Red Lion Group," Boelter wrote on his LinkedIn page last month, noting that he is currently open to work. 

Boelter reportedly earned his undergraduate degree in International Relations at St. Cloud University, and obtained a Masters of Science in Management and Doctorate in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University. 

A map showing where the two shootings took place in Minnesota.

A map showing where the two shootings took place in Minnesota. (Fox News)

Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were fatally shot in Brooklyn Park by a suspect impersonating a police officer early Saturday in what Gov. Tim Walz described as "targeted political violence." 

In a related shooting, DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in Champlin. They are expected to survive and are out of surgery. 

Authorities reportedly discovered a pile of "No Kings" protest flyers

Authorities reportedly discovered a pile of "No Kings" protest flyers inside a vehicle believed to be tied to the gunman.  (Minnesota State Patrol/X)

State Police Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people to not attend any of the "No Kings" protests scheduled throughout the state Saturday. Bogojevic said authorities do not have any evidence that the suspect would be targeting the protests, but added that police had discovered a pile of "No Kings" flyers inside a vehicle believed to be tied to the gunman. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.