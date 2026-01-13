Supreme Court pins trans athlete's lawyer who won't define 'girl' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Supreme Court presses trans athlete's lawyer to define 'girl'

2. US military launches wave of strikes in Somalia targeting ISIS

3. President Trump gave ‘appropriate’ response after heckler confrontation



MAJOR HEADLINES

CHAOS IN THE COLD – Woman seen on video allegedly blocking Minnesota ICE operation with car as agitators surround agents. Continue reading …

CULTURE WAR – Behind the scenes of the chaotic trans athlete SCOTUS hearing and opposing protests. Continue reading …

HOUSE OF SECRETS – Nanny testifies affair, alibi plan ended in bloodshed after love triangle tore apart affluent family. Continue reading …

LEGAL SHOWDOWN – Hillary Clinton expected to defy Epstein probe subpoena, risking criminal charges. Continue reading …

FRIGHT ON FLIGHT – Passengers left horrified after screams suddenly burst beneath taxiing aircraft. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ZERO TOLERANCE – Secret Service agent allegedly leaked Vance security info to undercover journalist. Continue reading …

RED ALERT — Chinese embassy sparks massive fears after blueprints reveal secret room near city cables. Continue reading …

PEER PRESSURE – 11 House Dems buck party to side with Republicans in reversal of Biden-era shower regulation. Continue reading …

JUSTICE EXODUS – Federal prosecutor behind massive Minnesota fraud investigation resigns. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘VERY UGLY’ – Joe Rogan weighs in on Minnesota ICE shooting, says footage was ‘horrific.’ Continue reading …

SLAMMED SHUT – Washington school district forces students to hide Bibles in backpacks, lawsuit alleges. Continue reading …

NEW WAVE – Democratic think tank urges party to drop ‘Abolish ICE’ slogan in new memo. Continue reading …

READ THE ROOM – Golden Globes host says Trump jokes were scrapped. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOE ABRAHAM – An illegal immigrant killed my daughter — leftists march for Renee, not for Katie. Continue reading …

MICHAEL J BOSKIN – NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist math doesn’t add up. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEALTH CRISIS – Bestselling author confirms cancer diagnosis in raw message from hospital bed. Continue reading …

VANISHED VOWS – Heiress uncovers husband's affair via voicemail during pandemic isolation. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood hits and diamond discoveries. Take the quiz here …

STRANGE TIDES – Hundreds of mysterious old shoes wash up on beach during cleanup. Continue reading …

TUMBLING DOWN – Skier's flawless descent results in dramatic wipeout. See video ...

WATCH

NICK SORTOR – It's terrifying to be a conservative in Minneapolis right now. See video …

REP JAMES COMER – Contempt charges are moving ahead after Bill Clinton defies subpoena. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to explore whether reviving Venezuela’s oil industry could help lower U.S. gas prices and reshape the global energy balance. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













