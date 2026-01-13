Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes host says Trump jokes were scrapped

Nikki Glaser tells Howard Stern Trump, ICE jokes were written but not used

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published | Updated
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks CBS News in opening monologue

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks CBS News in opening monologue

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser called CBS News as "America's newest place to see BS news" in her opening monologue at the award ceremony Sunday night.

Comedian Nikki Glaser says she deliberately avoided political jokes while hosting the 2026 Golden Globes, saying they simply weren’t "funny" in the current climate.

On Tuesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s radio show, Glaser said Trump-related jokes had been written but were ultimately cut.

"It’s not funny," Glaser said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing her appearance on Stern’s show.

"I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,’" she said.

Nikki Glaser poses for photos while attending an awards ceremony at a hotel.

Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

"It just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial."

Glaser said several jokes aimed at President Donald Trump were also scrapped, including one about his decision to add his name to the updated Trump Kennedy Center. The joke was written by comedian Steve Martin but was ultimately cut, she said, after it didn’t fit the event’s tone.

"It was like, you just don’t say that guy’s name right now," she told Stern.

"I just want to give it space," she added.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters inside Air Force One during a flight.

President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday, while flying back to the White House from Palm Beach, Florida.

While Glaser stayed away from politics, many in the audience did not. The annual gala came just days after the death of Renee Good, a Minneapolis woman whose fatal shooting during an ICE confrontation has sparked protests and national debate.

Several celebrities wore pins reading "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT," including Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes.

Glaser did, however, take aim at the network airing the awards, CBS, mocking the channel as the home of "BS news."

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart

Celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart wore anti-ICE pins at the Golden Globes on Sunday.  (Getty Images)

"The award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to ‘see BS’ news," Glaser said.

The remarks come amid recent disputes involving CBS News, including accusations from Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that the network selectively edited interviews.

