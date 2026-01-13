Golden Globes host says Trump jokes were scrapped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Nikki Glaser says she deliberately avoided political jokes while hosting the 2026 Golden Globes, saying they simply weren’t "funny" in the current climate.

On Tuesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s radio show, Glaser said Trump-related jokes had been written but were ultimately cut.

"It’s not funny," Glaser said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing her appearance on Stern’s show.

"I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,’" she said.

"It just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial."

Glaser said several jokes aimed at President Donald Trump were also scrapped, including one about his decision to add his name to the updated Trump Kennedy Center. The joke was written by comedian Steve Martin but was ultimately cut, she said, after it didn’t fit the event’s tone.

"It was like, you just don’t say that guy’s name right now," she told Stern.

"I just want to give it space," she added.

While Glaser stayed away from politics, many in the audience did not. The annual gala came just days after the death of Renee Good, a Minneapolis woman whose fatal shooting during an ICE confrontation has sparked protests and national debate.

Several celebrities wore pins reading "BE GOOD" and "ICE OUT," including Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo and Wanda Sykes.

Glaser did, however, take aim at the network airing the awards, CBS, mocking the channel as the home of "BS news."

"The award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes. CBS News: America’s newest place to ‘see BS’ news," Glaser said.

The remarks come amid recent disputes involving CBS News, including accusations from Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that the network selectively edited interviews.