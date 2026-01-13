Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Health News

‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover shares cancer diagnosis in candid hospital post

Bestselling author marks 'second to last day of radiation' after quietly navigating diagnosis for months

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle Video

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds crack jokes on Time100 carpet as they fight legal battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at the Time100 Gala.

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover is sharing her personal health battle.

The "It Ends With Us" and "Verity" writer revealed she has been undergoing cancer treatment, posting a candid Instagram story Monday showing herself in a hospital gown as she marked her "second to last day of radiation."

"I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great," Hoover wrote. "Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them." 

The author did not specify the type of cancer but has been quietly navigating the diagnosis for months.

BLAKE LIVELY, JUSTIN BALDONI 'FLIRTING' VIDEO MAY BE SMOKING GUN IN LEGAL SHOWDOWN: EXPERT

Colleen Hoover poses on the red carpet at the It Ends With Us New York premiere.

Colleen Hoover attends the "It Ends With Us" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Aug. 6, 2024, in New York City. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

According to People, Hoover first disclosed her condition in December on a private Facebook fan page. That message was later reshared on social media.

In the post, Hoover explained she had delayed addressing "recurring" health issues while working on the film adaptation of her novel "Reminders of Him." After returning from filming in Canada, she said she finally sought medical answers and received her diagnosis.

Author Colleen Hoover takes a mirror selfie in a medical setting, wearing a loose blue medical gown with her hair in a messy bun, holding a phone, with on-screen text mentioning it is her second-to-last day of radiation treatment.

Colleen Hoover shared a candid mirror selfie during the second-to-last day of radiation. (Colleen Hoover/Instagram)

In October, Hoover announced on Instagram that she would miss several events promoting the book-to-film adaptation of "Regretting You," citing the need for "an unavoidable surgery" that would prevent her from traveling "for a while." 

Hoover’s health update comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding the film adaptation of her blockbuster novel "It Ends With Us."

In December 2024, Blake Lively officially filed a lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Blake lively

Blake Lively will testify against Justin Baldoni when their cases are heard at trial in March 2026. (Getty Images)

Lively, 38, initially recorded a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on Dec. 21, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during production of the film. Baldoni also served as director on the project. 

She further alleged that after raising concerns, Baldoni — along with a crisis PR team — orchestrated a retaliation campaign intended to damage her career.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on set of "It Ends With Us"

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the movie set. (Getty Images)

Lively also detailed allegations of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence against Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

Hoover, who served as an executive producer on "It Ends With Us," said in an interview with Elle that she had no idea any issues were unfolding behind the scenes while she was briefly on set during filming.

While she was present for only a few days of production, Hoover said she was "completely unaware that anything was happening" at the time.

As the controversy surrounding the film continues to grow, the bestselling author said she finds the situation both "unfortunate" and "disappointing," describing the fallout as overwhelming and damaging.

"It feels like a circus," Hoover said. "When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

