Joe Rogan calls Minnesota ICE shooting footage 'horrific,' 'very ugly' to shoot someone in the face

Podcaster Joe Rogan questioned whether the ICE-involved shooting of a Minnesota woman was justified after seeing what he called "horrific" footage.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan spoke to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about his issues with immigration raids and cited an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis after Good was allegedly attempting to drive her vehicle toward ICE agents.

Rogan expressed sympathy for the officer involved but said he believed Good was "turning the car away" from the officer before she was killed.

"It's complicated, but it's also very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face," Rogan said. "I'm not that guy. I don't know what he thought. And again, this is a guy who had almost been run over, but it just looked horrific to me. When people say it's justifiable because the car hit it, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away."

Rogan added that he also didn’t believe Good was "mentally healthy" and was "out of her f------ mind" beforehand, but continued to question whether it was enough to warrant the shooting.

"You got these people that are showing up at these ICE people, and they're blocking traffic, and she was one of them that was doing those kind of things where they think they're an activist, and they're an agitator," Rogan said.

Paul remarked that, ideally, local police officers should be doing the jobs of ICE agents to mitigate these reactions, but that sanctuary city policies prevent local authorities from acting on immigration cases.

Rogan added that he hopes there could be a balance between an open borders policy and what he referred to as a "Gestapo" policing the streets.

"You don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around snatching people up, many of which turn out to actually be US citizens that just don't have their papers on them. Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where's your papers? Is that what we've come to?" Rogan said.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last summer, Rogan criticized the Trump administration's immigration raids that risked alienating ordinary Americans by targeting those beyond violent offenders who entered the country illegally.

"That's what freaks people out, because when people thought about ICE, they thought, ‘Great, we're going to get rid of the gang members.’ They didn't think, ‘Great, you're going to get rid of the landscaper,'" Rogan said.