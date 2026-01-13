Passengers baffled and confused after screams burst from beneath taxiing Air Canada plane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Passengers aboard a taxiing aircraft were reportedly left horrified last month when chilling screams suddenly echoed from beneath the cabin just moments before takeoff.

According to the officials, a ground crew member became trapped inside the plane’s cargo hold when doors "inadvertently closed" behind him, according to local station CBC.

The incident happened on Dec. 13 when Air Canada Flight 1502 was preparing to depart Toronto Pearson Airport for Moncton, New Brunswick, the outlet said.

The Airbus flight, which was carrying 184 passengers, was ultimately canceled following the incident.

Passengers told CBC that distressing sounds of muffled banging and desperate screams quickly filled the rear of the aircraft as it began taxiing toward the runway, prompting flight attendants to sprint down the aisle in alarm.

"Some of the people that were sitting towards the back of the plane heard the person screaming and banging, trying to get their attention," passenger Gabrielle Caron said.

"We could see the crew gathering around the plane, so we knew something was happening," she added. "Then, the pilot tells us that there is someone from the crew in the luggage hold."

The aircraft reportedly halted before reaching the runway. Moments later, the trapped ground crew member emerged safely from the cargo and entered the cabin, reassuring shaken passengers that he was unharmed, Caron reported.

Air Canada confirmed to CBC that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Caron added that the crew member involved was reportedly assisting ground staff by loading items as an extra set of hands and may have been left unaccounted for when the doors closed.

The plane eventually returned to the terminal, where passengers were asked to disembark while the flight crew completed necessary paperwork, CBC reported.

The flight was ultimately canceled after several delays, the outlet said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Air Canada for more information.