Canada

Passengers baffled and confused after screams burst from beneath taxiing Air Canada plane

Passengers described hearing frantic, muffled screams as Air Canada flight moved toward takeoff

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Passengers aboard a taxiing aircraft were reportedly left horrified last month when chilling screams suddenly echoed from beneath the cabin just moments before takeoff.  

According to the officials, a ground crew member became trapped inside the plane’s cargo hold when doors "inadvertently closed" behind him, according to local station CBC

The incident happened on Dec. 13 when Air Canada Flight 1502 was preparing to depart Toronto Pearson Airport for Moncton, New Brunswick, the outlet said. 

The Airbus flight, which was carrying 184 passengers, was ultimately canceled following the incident.  

ALL 8 TIRES BURST IN HARROWING ATLANTA LANDING FAILURE INVOLVING PASSENGER JET
 

air canada plane on tarmac

An Air Canada plane is seen at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 14, 2025.  (Arrush Chopra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Passengers told CBC that distressing sounds of muffled banging and desperate screams quickly filled the rear of the aircraft as it began taxiing toward the runway, prompting flight attendants to sprint down the aisle in alarm.

"Some of the people that were sitting towards the back of the plane heard the person screaming and banging, trying to get their attention," passenger Gabrielle Caron said. 

"We could see the crew gathering around the plane, so we knew something was happening," she added. "Then, the pilot tells us that there is someone from the crew in the luggage hold."

PASSENGER ALLEGEDLY OPENS EMERGENCY EXIT DOOR ON TAXIING PLANE, DEPLOYS SLIDE AT ATLANTA AIRPORT: POLICE

cargo and luggages being hauled into plane

An employee loads suitcases onto an aircraft. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The aircraft reportedly halted before reaching the runway. Moments later, the trapped ground crew member emerged safely from the cargo and entered the cabin, reassuring shaken passengers that he was unharmed, Caron reported. 

Air Canada confirmed to CBC that no injuries were reported in the incident. 

Caron added that the crew member involved was reportedly assisting ground staff by loading items as an extra set of hands and may have been left unaccounted for when the doors closed.

flights outside airport

Air Canada flights are stationed outside Toronto Pearson Airport.  (Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The plane eventually returned to the terminal, where passengers were asked to disembark while the flight crew completed necessary paperwork, CBC reported.

The flight was ultimately canceled after several delays, the outlet said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Air Canada for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

