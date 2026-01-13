Woman seen on video allegedly blocking Minnesota ICE operation with car as agitators surround agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than a week after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot while allegedly blocking an ICE operation in Minneapolis, another woman was seen on video blocking a Minnesota road with her vehicle as anti-ICE agitators gathered in support.

Video showed federal agents on Tuesday breaking the passenger side window of the car while attempting to stop the female driver, who appeared to be wedging agents between her vehicle and another car blocking the road.

"Go, go, go, go, go," agitators shouted in the surrounding crowd.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pulled from the car as she clung onto the driver's side door.

NEW VIDEO SHOWS MINUTES LEADING UP TO DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

Agents pushed her up against the side of the car and handcuffed her as others yelled, "stop," "that's so f----- up," "all you do is hurt."

Minutes later, agitators wearing black hoodies and gas masks were seen banging against the federal agents' cars, as tear gas, pepper balls and pepper spray were deployed in an attempt to get control of the unruly crowd.

"Nazis," another agitator yelled. "You will pay for your crimes."

JEFFRIES SAYS DHS SECRETARY NOEM 'SHOULD BE RUN OUT OF TOWN' AMID ICE SHOOTING BACKLASH

Footage showed multiple people being detained in the snow as others recorded the interactions on their phones.

Meanwhile, another crowd of about 70 to 80 protesters gathered Tuesday at Minneapolis' Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, where they were seen blocking and throwing rocks at federal agents' cars.

One agitator near the building was caught on video opening up the back of a federal vehicle as it drove away, and another was arrested after allegedly throwing water bottles and kicking agents' vehicles.

SQUAD MEMBER BRANDS ICE 'RACIST' AND 'ROGUE' IN CALL TO ABOLISH AGENCY

Marcos Charles, ICE ERO acting executive associate director, told Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Tuesday that 60 agitators have been charged with impeding or assaulting immigration agents in Minnesota within the last five days.

"We will be arresting anybody that interferes or impedes in any of these enforcement actions," Charles said. "We've already arrested 60 … that have got in our way, impeded us or assaulted an officer."

Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have blamed the Trump administration for the unrest following Good's death, filing a lawsuit to block the ongoing federal immigration enforcement surge.

TRUMP PLEDGES TO UNCOVER LEFTIST GROUPS COUNTERING ICE

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s law enforcement action have caused "serious harm" to the state, labeling the operations a "federal invasion."

"DHS agents have sown chaos and terror across the metropolitan area," Ellison said. "Schools have gone [into] lockdown. Entire districts have had to cancel school for tens of thousands of students to ensure safety and offer online education. … Revenues are down, and some retail stores, daycares and restaurants have actually closed because people are afraid to go out."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

DHS officials pushed back, accusing Minnesota leaders of undermining public safety and obstructing federal law enforcement.

"Keith Ellison made it abundantly clear today he is prioritizing politics over public safety," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "It really is astounding that the Left can miraculously rediscover the Tenth Amendment when they don’t want federal law enforcement officers to enforce federal law—which is a clear federal responsibility under Article I, Article II and the Supremacy Clause—and then go right back to federalizing every state responsibility possible when they get back in power. Spare us."