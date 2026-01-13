Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

White House says Trump gave ‘appropriate’ response after heckler confrontation caught on video

White House calls president's reaction to heckler 'appropriate and unambiguous response'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Trump attacks Powell and defends tariffs as his affordability tour picks up again Video

Trump attacks Powell and defends tariffs as his affordability tour picks up again

Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie speaks to Michigan residents who say they are ‘still feeling the pain at the grocery store’ on ‘Special Report.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was caught on video appearing to mouth an expletive and make an obscene gesture toward a heckler during a visit to a Ford manufacturing facility in Michigan on Tuesday, in a moment the White House later defended as an "appropriate and unambiguous response."

The video, first published by TMZ, shows Trump briefly turning toward someone shouting from the crowd as he walked through the Ford River Rouge complex in Dearborn.

In the video, Trump appears to mouth the words "f--- you" twice and gestures with his middle finger.

TRUMP TO CUT FEDERAL PAYMENTS TO SANCTUARY CITIES STARTING FEB 1 OVER IMMIGRATION POLICIES

President Donald Trump acknowledges employees at the Ford River Rouge Plant in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

President Donald Trump acknowledges employees during a tour of the Ford River Rouge Plant, Tuesday, in Dearborn, Mich. (The White House via X)

TMZ reported that the exchange followed a heckler shouting an insult at the president from off-camera. The outlet described Trump’s reaction as "flipping the bird" while continuing to walk away.

White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the president’s reaction, telling Fox News Digital on the record:

"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

President Donald Trump Ford River Rouge Plant visit, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks as Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, left, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Ford CEO Jim Farley, and Ford River Rouge Plant Manager Corey Williams listen during a tour of the plant, Tuesday, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TRUMP WEARS 'HAPPY TRUMP' PIN ALONGSIDE AMERICAN FLAG DURING WHITE HOUSE OIL EXECUTIVE MEETING

Trump visited the plant as part of a scheduled appearance focused on U.S. manufacturing and the auto industry when the exchange occurred during a tour of the facility.

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not specify whether the individual shouting at Trump was a Ford employee or an attendee, and Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed the identity of the person heard in the video.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue