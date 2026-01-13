White House says Trump gave ‘appropriate’ response after heckler confrontation caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was caught on video appearing to mouth an expletive and make an obscene gesture toward a heckler during a visit to a Ford manufacturing facility in Michigan on Tuesday, in a moment the White House later defended as an "appropriate and unambiguous response."

The video, first published by TMZ, shows Trump briefly turning toward someone shouting from the crowd as he walked through the Ford River Rouge complex in Dearborn.

In the video, Trump appears to mouth the words "f--- you" twice and gestures with his middle finger.

TMZ reported that the exchange followed a heckler shouting an insult at the president from off-camera. The outlet described Trump’s reaction as "flipping the bird" while continuing to walk away.

White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the president’s reaction, telling Fox News Digital on the record:

"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Trump visited the plant as part of a scheduled appearance focused on U.S. manufacturing and the auto industry when the exchange occurred during a tour of the facility.

The White House did not specify whether the individual shouting at Trump was a Ford employee or an attendee, and Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed the identity of the person heard in the video.