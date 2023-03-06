Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Sunday funeral planned for fallen Indiana state trooper

Master Trooper James Bailey was hit by a suspect's car near Auburn, IN

Associated Press
Indiana State Police announced Monday that the funeral for a trooper killed in the line of duty will be held Saturday at a northeastern Indiana high school.

INDIANA STATE POLICE TROOPER DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY SUSPECT IN PURSUIT ON INTERSTATE

The funeral for Master Trooper James Bailey will begin at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School, police said, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUSPECT FLEES TRAFFIC STOP

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey's funeral has been scheduled for Sunday. Bailey died after being struck by a suspect's car on Interstate 69.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey's funeral has been scheduled for Sunday. Bailey died after being struck by a suspect's car on Interstate 69. (Indiana State Police)

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, died Friday afternoon when he was struck by a car while setting stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn to stop a man fleeing police, authorities said. He was struck by the car that was fleeing police. He died later that day at a hospital.

The driver of the fleeing car, Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, was taken into custody and lodged in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, police said.