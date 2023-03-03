Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana State Police trooper dies after being struck by suspect in pursuit on interstate

Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey died in the incident

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An Indiana State Police trooper died after he was struck by a suspect who police were pursuing on an interstate.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker said during a Friday night press conference that Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, was hit by the suspect's car at around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, Indiana.

Walker said that Bailey was assisting other troopers with traffic from weather-related crashes when he became aware of a police pursuit coming his direction, adding that he attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by putting stop sticks down.

While he put the stop sticks down, Bailey was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker said during a Friday night press conference that Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, was hit by the suspect's car at around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, Indiana. (Indiana State Police)

He was taken to a local hospital but later died as a result of his injuries. Bailey leaves behind his wife and two children.

Officials say that Bailey is a 15-and-a-half year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

The driver of the car, Terry Sands II, was taken into custody and is initially being charged with resisting law enforcement causing the death of a law enforcement officer, which is a level 2 felony.

"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers", Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.