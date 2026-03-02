Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' takes heat for 'cruel' skit mocking Tourette syndrome following BAFTA incident

Skit mockingly suggested Mel Gibson and other celebrities could blame past controversies on Tourette syndrome

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Seen and Unseen: Mel Gibson doesn't mince words Video

Seen and Unseen: Mel Gibson doesn't mince words

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo calls out the ultimate threat to democracy in Los Angeles and dissects a musical glorifying accused United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione on The Ingraham Angle.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" is facing widespread criticism for poking fun at Tourette syndrome, with a leading charity blasting the attempt at humor as "never acceptable." 

The saga began when the BBC issued an apology last week after a racial slur was shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome during a broadcast of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). John Davidson, who has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear," was heard shouting the n-word while Black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

NBC’s "SNL" lampooned the ordeal in a sketch that was cut for time, with canceled or scandal-ridden celebrities like Mel Gibson, Louis CK, Bill Cosby, Kanye West and Armie Hammer claiming Tourette syndrome caused their backlash-inducing incidents or comments.

SNL Mel Gibson

NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" is facing widespread criticism for poking fun at Tourette syndrome, although the sketch appeared to be more aimed at problematic celebrities looking for a scapegoat for their scandals.

SNL Bill Cosby

The sketch also featured Kenan Thompson as disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. (NBC/Screen shot)

Tourettes Action CEO Emma McNally, the head of a leading charity dedicated to supporting individuals with Tourette syndrome and their families, blasted the sketch as "not acceptable" in an email to Deadline. 

"Mocking a disability is never acceptable. It would not be tolerated for any other condition, and it should not be tolerated by people with Tourette’s," McNally told Deadline

"Tourette’s is a complex neurological condition, of which there is no cure. It is not a joke. It is not a personality trait. It is not a source of entertainment. It is a condition that can be extremely debilitating, causing pain isolation and huge amounts of discrimination," she continued. "Videos and posts that deliberately misrepresent or sensationalize tics set us back years. A single video can undo the progress our community has spent years building toward greater awareness."

Tourette syndrome is a motor disorder that manifests itself in various movement and vocal tics, depending on the person.

Tourettes Action did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. 

'THE VIEW' HAMMERS BBC FOR NOT CENSORING RACIAL SLUR AT BAFTAS, DESPITE EDITING 'FREE PALESTINE' COMMENTS

"SNL" featured Gibson, who previously faced backlash for making antisemitic comments during an arrest in 2006, suggesting he should have pointed out he suffers from Tourette’s years ago. 

"Hi, I'm Mel Gibson, and as I probably should have pointed out decades ago, I too suffer from Tourette’s, which explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years," cast member Andrew Dismukes began as Gibson. "Am I proud of what I said? No. But I am very proud for you to know that it was because of Tourette’s. Fortunately, I’m not alone."

John Davidson

John Davidson (left) has severe Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration for the BAFTA-nominated biographical film "I Swear." (Scott GarfiBAFTA via Getty Images)

Others defending the sketch said it was more about mocking the celebrities therein rather than making fun of the condition. Notably, the show included "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling trying to blame Tourette's for her stance on transgenderism, which has made her a pariah among progressives.

"SNL" was also slapped with a community note when it shared the skit on social media

"John Davidson suffers from a very rare form of Tourettes called coprolalia in which he involuntarily, shouts out the most offensive thing possible in a situation. It is a real illness and mocking him for it is deeply inappropriate and cruel," the community note stated. 

"Saturday Night Live" did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Others scolded the NBC program on social media. 

The BBC apologized after failing to remove the profane language from the BAFTAs when the pre-taped show aired last month. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

BBC issues apology after man with Tourette syndrome shouted racial slur at Black actors during BAFTA Awards
BBC issues apology after man with Tourette syndrome shouted racial slur at Black actors during BAFTA Awards

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

Close modal

Continue