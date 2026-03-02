Expand / Collapse search
Liberal CNN guest apologizes after falsely claiming Trump called for Democrats to be 'killed'

Leigh McGowan admitted to being 'hyperbolic' when pressed by CNN host Abby Phillip to correct her statement

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
CNN guest apologizes after claiming Trump said Democrats should be 'killed' during State of the Union Video

CNN guest apologizes after claiming Trump said Democrats should be 'killed' during State of the Union

CNN guest and liberal podcaster Leigh McGowan apologized on Friday after she claimed that President Donald Trump called for Democrats to be "killed" during his State of the Union address.

Podcast host and TikToker Leigh McGowan, known as PoliticsGirl on social media, apologized during a CNN appearance on Friday after falsely claiming President Donald Trump said Democrats should be "killed."

"I also feel like, to your point, you're saying the government, we vote for the government — they're the ones that would decide if AI gave over, if Anthropic gave over their, you know, ability to hunt us down with machines and kill us at will — and they don't happen to like us," she said. 

"I am called a domestic terrorist constantly by my government," McGowan continued. "My president just stood at the State of the Union and said the Democrats are evil monsters who should be killed," she said as the panel discussed Trump announcing his plan for a federal ban on Anthropic AI.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused demands from the Department of War to use its artificial intelligence for "all lawful purposes," but Amodei said no, concerned over the possibility it could be used for "mass domestic surveillance" or "fully autonomous weapons."

Leigh McGowan

Leigh McGowan, also known as PoliticsGirl on social media, apologized during a CNN segment after making a false claim about the president on Feb. 27, 2026. (CNN/Newsnight)

"Oh, no, no, no. The president did not say that," conservative strategist Tim Parrish pushed back. "Wait a minute. You have to be accurate." 

McGowan said she would be accurate and started speaking again, as CNN "Newsnight" host Abby Phillip said, "Let's give her an opportunity to correct what she said."

McGowan began, "The American government is already —"

Phillip urged her to correct the statement again.

Leigh McGowan

Leigh McGowan attends The Hollywood Reporter x GLAAD Pride Party presented by Paramount+ at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on June 11, 2025, in West Hollywood, California.  (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

"He did not say — he said we were the enemy and we were terrible. Would you say that that is fair?" McGowan said.

Parrish said the president said the Democrats were "crazy" during the State of the Union address.

"I was being hyperbolic, and I apologize," McGowan said.

"Well, you have to be accurate, not hyperbolic," Parrish responded.

Donald Trump walking in white hat

President Donald Trump holds up a fist after disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.  (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

McGowan went on to argue in favor of the Anthropic CEO's point.

"My point is, if the man and the government who have already made half the country the enemy — the enemy from within, the domestic terrorists — if they are already using ICE to shoot American citizens in the street and then not investigate it, to give them — Alex Pretti," she said, speaking to Parrish. 

"Then give them control over machines that can take us out at will, and they can say, 'Actually, the machine did that, and we didn't actually have any control over it,' that seems like an incredibly bad idea," McGowan added.

Parrish responded, "What sci-fi world are you living in?" 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

