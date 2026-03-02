Liberal CNN guest apologizes after falsely claiming Trump called for Democrats to be 'killed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host and TikToker Leigh McGowan, known as PoliticsGirl on social media, apologized during a CNN appearance on Friday after falsely claiming President Donald Trump said Democrats should be "killed."

"I also feel like, to your point, you're saying the government, we vote for the government — they're the ones that would decide if AI gave over, if Anthropic gave over their, you know, ability to hunt us down with machines and kill us at will — and they don't happen to like us," she said.

"I am called a domestic terrorist constantly by my government," McGowan continued. "My president just stood at the State of the Union and said the Democrats are evil monsters who should be killed," she said as the panel discussed Trump announcing his plan for a federal ban on Anthropic AI.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused demands from the Department of War to use its artificial intelligence for "all lawful purposes," but Amodei said no, concerned over the possibility it could be used for "mass domestic surveillance" or "fully autonomous weapons."

"Oh, no, no, no. The president did not say that," conservative strategist Tim Parrish pushed back. "Wait a minute. You have to be accurate."

McGowan said she would be accurate and started speaking again, as CNN "Newsnight" host Abby Phillip said, "Let's give her an opportunity to correct what she said."

McGowan began, "The American government is already —"

Phillip urged her to correct the statement again.

"He did not say — he said we were the enemy and we were terrible. Would you say that that is fair?" McGowan said.

Parrish said the president said the Democrats were "crazy" during the State of the Union address.

"I was being hyperbolic, and I apologize," McGowan said.

"Well, you have to be accurate, not hyperbolic," Parrish responded.

McGowan went on to argue in favor of the Anthropic CEO's point.

"My point is, if the man and the government who have already made half the country the enemy — the enemy from within, the domestic terrorists — if they are already using ICE to shoot American citizens in the street and then not investigate it, to give them — Alex Pretti," she said, speaking to Parrish.

"Then give them control over machines that can take us out at will, and they can say, 'Actually, the machine did that, and we didn't actually have any control over it,' that seems like an incredibly bad idea," McGowan added.

Parrish responded, "What sci-fi world are you living in?"