Netanyahu insists US and Israel's strikes on Iran won't lead to 'endless war'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Americans on Monday that there won't be an "endless war" in the Middle East as the United States and Israel continue striking the Iranian regime.

"You're not going to have an endless war," Netanyahu told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview. "This terror regime in Iran is at the weakest point that it's been since it hijacked Iran from the brave Iranian people 47 years ago. So this is going to be a quick and decisive action. And we're going to create the conditions first for the Iranian people to get control of their destiny, to form their own democratically elected government, which will make a different Iran altogether."

Netanyahu insisted that the destruction of the Iranian regime would pave the way for "many peace treaties" with other Muslim countries in the region and that it would "change the world."

"If we go through what we plan to do, I think it will create conditions for peace," the prime minister said. "This is not an endless war. This is, in fact, something that will usher in an era of peace that we haven't even dreamed of."

Netanyahu specifically cited Saudi Arabia as a nation he believes has "a lot to gain" from the Iranian regime's fall and that peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel will be "very close" as a result.

"So this is a gateway for peace, for broader peace. And I believe that we can achieve it," Netanyahu continued. "The most important thing to understand is that when we work together, President Trump and I, we achieved, in fact, four breakthroughs for peace. Brokered by President Trump working together with me, we brokered — we brought forward the Abraham Accords, which was four peace treaties with four Arab countries. And now working together against Iran, we will be able to bring many, many more peace treaties. So this is not an endless war. This is a gateway to peace. It's the exact opposite of what people are saying."

Netanyahu laughed at the "ridiculous" assertion Trump's critics have said that the president was dragged into a war with Iran by Israel.

"Donald Trump is the strongest leader in the world," he said. "He does what he thinks is right for America. He does also what he thinks is right for future generations... Iran is committed to your destruction. And whether people understand it or not, the leader has to understand it. Donald Trump understands it. You don't have to drag him into anything. He does what he thinks is right, and this is right."

He doubled down on the dramatic military action his country and the U.S. have taken with "Operation Epic Fury."

"The reason that we had to act now is because they were," Netanyahu said. "After we hit their nuclear sites and their ballistic missiles program, you’d think they learned a lesson, but they didn’t because they’re unreformable. They’re totally fanatic about this—about the goal of destroying America. So, they started building new sites and new places, underground bunkers that would make their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months."

"If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future," Netanyahu continued. "And then they could target America. They could blackmail America. They could threaten us and threaten everyone in between. So, action had to be taken. And you needed a resolute president like Donald J. Trump to take that action."

