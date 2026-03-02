Bill Clinton reveals Trump 'never said anything' linking himself to Epstein's crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton told lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee last week that he couldn’t recall President Donald Trump saying anything that would link him to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

As Democrats pressed Clinton on his relationship with Trump and the pair’s numerous mentions in the Epstein files, Clinton paused to clarify his stance.

"I hate this because I don’t think I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression… He, the president, never — this is 20-something years ago — never said anything to me to make me think he was involved with anything improper with regard to Epstein," Clinton told investigators last week.

At another point in the deposition, Clinton again clarified his stance on Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

"As I said earlier, the only conversation I had with President Trump about this was in the early 2000s and I have no information that he did anything wrong," Clinton said.

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee deposed the former president as a part of the group's ongoing probe into Epstein and his crimes.

Epstein, a former financier with a robust social circle that included Clinton, Trump, Bill Gates, the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew and other famous figures, died while incarcerated in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors.

CLINTONS AGREE TO TESTIFY AFTER HOUSE THREATENS CONTEMPT IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN PROBE

Lawmakers are investigating whether Epstein used his expansive social connections to facilitate illegal sexual encounters for his contacts.

Democrats, in particular, have sifted through the files with an eye for any connections to Trump.

Clinton, who was repeatedly asked by Democrats about Trump throughout his deposition, continued to affirm that he had only limited knowledge of Trump’s relationship with Epstein and that his primary concern was about government transparency on the matter.

"I just want it all out there. I want everybody to get it all out there and let everybody see where we are," Clinton said.

Notably, Clinton is pictured in several materials released by the Department of Justice. One places him in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of Epstein, and a third person whose identity has been redacted.

RO KHANNA’S STATE OF THE UNION GUEST RECRUITED OVER 20 UNDERAGE GIRLS FOR EPSTEIN: ‘LIKE HEIDI FLEISS’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked again about his communications with the president, Clinton said he had not spoken to Trump in the years since the "early 2000s" about Epstein.

"It’s the truth," Clinton added.