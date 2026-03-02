Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Clinton reveals Trump 'never said anything' linking himself to Epstein's crimes

Former president testified before House Oversight Committee as part of ongoing probe into Epstein's social connections

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Bill Clinton says Trump 'never said anything' to suggest he was involved with Epstein Video

Bill Clinton says Trump 'never said anything' to suggest he was involved with Epstein

During Friday's Epstein deposition, Bill Clinton defended President Donald Trump, telling lawmakers that Trump "never said anything to make me think he was involved with anything improper with regard to Epstein." (Credit: Oversight Committee GOP)

Former President Bill Clinton told lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee last week that he couldn’t recall President Donald Trump saying anything that would link him to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

As Democrats pressed Clinton on his relationship with Trump and the pair’s numerous mentions in the Epstein files, Clinton paused to clarify his stance.

"I hate this because I don’t think I should inject anything, but I do not want to leave the impression… He, the president, never — this is 20-something years ago — never said anything to me to make me think he was involved with anything improper with regard to Epstein," Clinton told investigators last week.

At another point in the deposition, Clinton again clarified his stance on Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on Sept. 18, 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)

"As I said earlier, the only conversation I had with President Trump about this was in the early 2000s and I have no information that he did anything wrong," Clinton said. 

Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee deposed the former president as a part of the group's ongoing probe into Epstein and his crimes.

Epstein, a former financier with a robust social circle that included Clinton, Trump, Bill Gates, the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew and other famous figures, died while incarcerated in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors.

Epstein and Maxwell

The Department of Justice released a trove of Epstein documents on Dec. 19 following President Trump's signature on the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Lawmakers are investigating whether Epstein used his expansive social connections to facilitate illegal sexual encounters for his contacts.

Democrats, in particular, have sifted through the files with an eye for any connections to Trump.

Clinton, who was repeatedly asked by Democrats about Trump throughout his deposition, continued to affirm that he had only limited knowledge of Trump’s relationship with Epstein and that his primary concern was about government transparency on the matter.

"I just want it all out there. I want everybody to get it all out there and let everybody see where we are," Clinton said.

Notably, Clinton is pictured in several materials released by the Department of Justice. One places him in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of Epstein, and a third person whose identity has been redacted. 

Bill Clinton in a pool in new photo found in the Epstein files

Former President Bill Clinton was pictured in a pool in the newly released Epstein files. The images were released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Dec. 19.  (Department of Justice)

Asked again about his communications with the president, Clinton said he had not spoken to Trump in the years since the "early 2000s" about Epstein.

"It’s the truth," Clinton added.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

