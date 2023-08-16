Special prosecutor to probe Georgia official, McCarthy's controversial spending plan and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘DOESN’T GET A PASS' – Special prosecutor to be named to investigate actions of Georgia's lieutenant governor in Trump case. Continue reading …

CONTROVERSIAL CALL – Conservatives wary after McCarthy floats stop-gap spending plan to avoid government shutdown. Continue reading …

FRIGHTENING FOOTAGE – Bodycam captures Connecticut man charging, attacking police officer with a hammer. Continue reading …

TALES FROM THE SWAMP – DeSantis: Trump never 'drained the swamp,' but I did in Florida. Continue reading …

'COMPLETELY UNFAIR' – Powerlifter reacts after biological male dominates to take women's national record. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FULTON COUNTY FALLOUT - New explanation offered for 'fictitious' indictment posted before Trump charges were officially announced. Continue reading …

‘THAT'S NOT FREEDOM’ – Ramaswamy goes viral following exchange with LGBTQ+ activist. Continue reading …

DETAILS ON THE DOLLARS – House Republicans demand info on DOJ's use of taxpayer money as department funding battle rages. Continue reading …

TALL TALE – Biden raises eyebrows after claiming he watched 2022 bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS’ – Georgia indictment could be a 'problem' for Trump, Katie Pavlich argues. Continue reading …

‘THEY DON’T CARE ENOUGH’ – 'Shazam' star Zachary Levi rips Hollywood for making 'garbage' movies. Continue reading …

IRONIC INTERCHANGE – Rachel Maddow dragged for scolding stolen election claims with Hillary Clinton. Continue reading …

‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’ – Internet divided over Biden pushing forward with student loan debt removal. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. JASON SMITH – Like paying for sky-high gas, groceries? Wish the Inflation Reduction Act a happy anniversary. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Will Michelle Obama take Biden's place in 2024 thanks to Hunter's scandals? Continue reading …

ALFREDO ORTIZ – The lawlessness of Biden's student loan bailout workarounds. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The goal of the Trump indictment isn't justice. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Guest host Pete Hegseth discusses strategy to protect ‘Biden Basement.' See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Truth doesn't matter to Hillary or the media mob. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – People will imitate behavior if it's incentivized and allowed. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TRICKS AND TRAPS – Businesses finding ways to protect themselves in drug haven of Philadelphia neighborhood: recovering addict. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS’ – Texas lawmaker slams ‘horrific hypocrisy’ of protests at women’s sports bill signing. Continue reading …

‘GREATEST LAUGH’ – Elvis Presley’s war buddy puts his memories with the "King of Rock and Roll" on paper. Continue reading …

TURNING TO TECH – AI helping to bridge staffing gap at 911 call centers with video calls. Continue reading …

UN'BEAR'ABLY CUTE: Two bear cubs tussled with each other as a patient mama bear kept an eye on the action. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The vast majority of illegal immigrants are being released: Lt. Chris Olivarez. See video …

WATCH: Drugs, defecation and despair: A walk down one of America's most lawless streets. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Truth matters? Not to Hillary, not to the media mob, none of them. They tried to discredit an election by spreading lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and Russia. They're still pushing them six years, seven years later. The Durham probe found that crossfire hurricane was never, ever justified. Russia did not hack the 2016 election. Donald Trump was not an illegitimate president."

– SEAN HANNITY

