Texas lawmaker slams ‘horrific hypocrisy’ of protests at women’s sports bill signing: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’

Protests erupted at the ceremonial signing of the Save Women's Sports Act last week

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
A Texas lawmaker slammed protests that erupted at the ceremonial signing of the Save Women’s Sports Act at Texas Women’s University in Denton last week, calling demands for tolerance amid heated demonstrations a "horrific hypocrisy."

Republican state Sen. Tan Parker, a co-author of Senate Bill 15, was present during the Aug. 7 ceremonial signing of the new piece of legislation that restricts participation in women’s sports at colleges and universities in the state to an individual’s biological gender. 

Tan Parker stands in the Senate Chamber

Sen. Tan Parker, left, and Sen. Bryan Hughes talk in the Senate chamber at the Capitol before the Senate was expected consider the rules for the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton June 20, 2023. (Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA Today Network)

"It's vitally important that we in Texas lead on such a critical issue," Parker told Fox News Digital in an interview. 

‘SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS’ BILL SIGNING WAS HISTORIC EVENT KIDS NEEDED TO SEE, MOMS SAY, DESPITE VICIOUS ATTACKS

"What we are talking about here is the protection of women's sports, allowing the sacredness of girls to be able to compete freely and fairly against one another. That's been an honored tradition for many, many decades in this country, and it needs to continue to be supported and protected." 

Texas is among at least 20 states that have passed similar legislation. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott previously signed into law a bill in 2021 that placed similar restrictions on girls sports in grades K-12.  

"I don't view this as something that is just happening occasionally," Parker added.  

Texas State Capitol

The Texas State Capitol in Austin May 23, 2023. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

RILEY GAINES, ACTIVISTS SAY THEY WERE SPAT ON, ATTACKED BY PROTESTERS AT CEREMONIAL BILL SIGNING IN TEXAS

"I think this is why we took action, is to be proactive. It's very important that we get ahead of what's happening here and that we protect all of our female athletes here in Texas and send a message to the rest of the country that this is not going to be tolerated in Texas, and other states should follow."

Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a bill signing ceremony for Senate Bill 15 at the Texas Capitol June 15, 2023.  (Mikala Compton/American-Statesman/USA Today Network)

Independent Women's Network's Austin chapter leader Michelle Evans told Fox News Digital after the event she was assaulted when she left the building to observe the protest, attended by a crowd of about 250.

Evans said water was thrown at her, and she was physically blocked from trying to return to the building. She also said one protester, who was later apprehended, had spit into her eye. 

Sen. Parker said he witnessed a similar scene as he left the signing and took specific issue with the aggression shown toward young girls that were invited guests. 

"I'm all about someone exercising their constitutional rights to protest. Fine. Picket, carry signs, shout your position, all those things. But when you cross a line, and you throw bottles — glass bottles — at one of my colleagues in particular. When you are spitting on children. You're spitting on elected officials. You're spitting on people that were a part of it – it's absolutely horrific.

Independent Women's Network’s Michelle Evans faces profanities from protesters in Texas Video

"The hostility wasn't merely a disagreement or a protest. The supporters of female athletes, including the young girls, faced all kinds of intimidation and even these physical threats with the activists throwing bottles and spitting on attendees."

"And to me, beyond that, there's this horrific hypocrisy. These extremists who were shouting slogans demanding tolerance were the same ones turning to violence when faced with opposing views. It was absolutely ridiculous."

Senate Bill 15 was previously signed in June. Twenty-two states have passed similar legislation that restricts transgender athletes to participating in sports based on their biological gender.  

