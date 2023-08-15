House Republicans demand info on how DOJ uses taxpayer dollars as department funding battle rages

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are pushing the Department of Justice (DOJ) for answers on who gets grant money and how those allocations are decided, as some conservatives push to slash the department’s funds over charges of politicization.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent letters to three DOJ offices on Tuesday suggesting the Biden administration was stonewalling the committee’s efforts to find out how grants are allocated within the Office of Justice Programs, Office of Violence Against Women, and the Community Oriented Policing Services.

It comes as lawmakers face a tough spending showdown when they return from their home districts in September.

Calls to cut funding to the DOJ and FBI have gained traction within the House GOP, particularly among allies of former President Donald Trump, who believe the department has been improperly co-opted by President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

A source familiar with the back-and-forth said House Judiciary Republicans are demanding "full transparency of the DOJ’s grant-making processes." They added, "Everything remains on the table."

In his Tuesday letter, Jordan said the three DOJ offices in question had "not responded to the Committee’s request or provided any documents" about their grants, which he pointed out was made on June 30 "despite the Committee’s repeated efforts at accommodation."

He accused the offices of missing a self-imposed July 28 deadline for producing information on how taxpayer-funded grants are being disbursed and to whom.

"Committee staff followed up via email with the Department to inquire if the Committee should expect a production. Department staff responded again by indicating that they ‘are working diligently and in good faith…to gather documents and information responsive to [the Committee’s] requests.’ The Department declined to provide a specific date by which it would honor the Committee’s requests," the letter charged.

Jordan signaled he would be open to subpoenaing the relevant offices if Biden officials did not give his committee the information it is seeking.

"Now 46 days after our initial request, the Committee still has yet to receive a response from OVW or any of the requested documents," Jordan wrote. "If the Department fails to voluntarily comply with the Committee’s requests, the Committee may consider the use of compulsory process."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment but did not immediately hear back.