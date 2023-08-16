SEAN HANNITY: Truth doesn't matter to Hillary or the media mob

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Hillary Clinton and the left's coverage of former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment over alleged election interference while ignoring their own history.

SEAN HANNITY: So Hillary Clinton, she's the one that was saying the election was illegitimate when she lost. She paid for the Russian dirty dossier. And, you know, outlets like MSDNC and Fake News CNN and The New York Times, Washington Post. They peddled those lies and conspiracy theories for years and they were dead wrong. Truth matters? Not to Hillary, not to the media mob, none of them. They tried to discredit an election by spreading lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and Russia. They're still pushing them six years, seven years later. The Durham probe found that crossfire hurricane was never, ever justified. Russia did not hack the 2016 election. Donald Trump was not an illegitimate president. There wasn't a single thing that he found in the Russian disinformation dossier Hillary paid for that was true. And she and her allies never faced any consequences for spreading actual Russian disinformation that they paid for.

Hillary also never faced any legal consequences for mishandling top secret classified material stored on her unsecured private service that many enemy countries were able to hack into, like China. Her office, her home, were never raided – neither was Joe Biden's. They had top secret classified information everywhere. She never faced charges for obstructing justice after deleting 33,000 subpoenaed emails, wiping servers, hard drives, clean with bleach bit and smashing phones and blackberries with hammers. She also never faced any consequences from the Uranium One Scandal. Remember, that was the scandal that resulted in Russia, one of our biggest geopolitical foes getting 20% of our uranium critical to the enrichment of our nuclear weapons. And we don't have enough of it. Hillary also never faced consequences for Benghazi, all those sketchy foreign business payments to the Clinton Foundation. So I go back to my point. If you are a prominent Democrat, you can pretty much do whatever you want. You will get away with it.

