'Shazam' star Zachary Levi rips Hollywood for making 'garbage' movies: 'They don't care enough'

Levi urged movie fans to pushback against studios by refusing to go see many of these low-quality movies in the theater

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
"Shazam: Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi condemned the recent slate of Hollywood movies during a convention in Chicago over the weekend.

The DC superhero franchise leading man held nothing back about the industry, telling fans that many movies produced by Hollywood are "garbage" and they "don’t care enough" to make films for fans to enjoy.

The 42-year-old actor also urged his fans to stop going to the theaters for this "garbage" so that Hollywood will get the message.

Levi made his comments while appearing at the Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday where he slammed studios for putting out lackluster movies and disappointing fans.

Zachary Levi at film premiere

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi ripped a large portion of Hollywood movies made today as "garbage." (Reuters)

He said, "I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys."

"They don’t," Levi affirmed to the applause of the audience.

He then blasted the discrepancy between great-looking, exciting trailers, and the subpar quality of the movies they preview. He asked, "How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my God, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?'"

Levi suggested the Hollywood strategy is working to fill seats, while not worrying about polishing the product they enticed fans to go see, saying, "They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money."

He concluded his point with a call for fans to boycott this deluge of poor quality movies, adding, "And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Levi has been outspoken about his opinions for some time. Earlier this summer, the actor stirred controversy for comments he made at Manchester Comic-Con that seemed to critique the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Levi at industry event

Zachary Levi has also generated controversy with his comments about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

At the event, the actor told the audience, "I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy…"

After being accused of supporting Hollywood executives and studios during the strike, he clarified his comments last week, stating, "It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context. So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike."

He added, "But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage."

Levi also generated media backlash at the beginning of this year for a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – calling out Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies behind the COVID-19 vaccine.

In response to a social media post from influencer and former MMA fighter Lyndon Wood that asked, "Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?" Levi declared, "Hardcore agree."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 