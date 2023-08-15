LAURA INGRAHAM: The goal of the Trump indictment isn't justice

Fox News host Laura Ingraham denounces the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRHAM: I know it's hard to believe that we're still living in the United States. The America I grew up in was a place where we don't put our political opponents in prison . We let the voters decide who's best to lead the nation, nor did we criminalize political differences...

Now, after I read through this latest indictment of Trump, I found myself asking, how can we now really say that we're any better than what we're seeing in the old former Soviet Union? Now, we're going to get to the legal farce that is this indictment in a few moments, but right now, all of you need to know something very important about this liberal Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis. Now, after her unconscionably dragging out her investigation of Donald Trump for about two and a half years, she was suddenly last night in this huge rush, desperate to get the indictment out there, so much so that she took the relatively rare step of keeping a new grand jury after regular business hours. Now, she did this for one reason and one reason only: for maximum PR effect in primetime, no less.

Now, we all know, and they all know that the goal here isn't justice. The goal here is to take Donald Trump out of political contention in an attempt to throw the 2024 election to Biden, to a man who is deteriorating in real time before our eyes.

