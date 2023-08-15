Georgia indictment could be a 'problem' for Trump, Katie Pavlich argues: 'Never seen anything like this'

After a Georgia grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump, experts are debating what impact the four indictments against Trump will have on his 2024 campaign. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich warned the latest indictment out of Georgia could spell "trouble" for the GOP front-runner.

GEORGIA PROSECUTOR SHOWED ‘NO SEMBLANCE OF RESTRAINT’ AGAINST TRUMP, SAYS TURLEY: ‘EXCESSIVE AND DANGEROUS’

KATIE PAVLICH: It's obviously very overwhelming, which a lot of people would say is the point – to bog him down so much with these legal issues that he would drop out of the race. You had Asa Hutchinson, who was running against him [and] not gaining much traction, may not even make the debate stage, but saying that he should drop out of this race. But it really does become, not just for the primary, but also for the general election, an issue of resource management, whether that's with money, time, energy, personnel, attorneys and all of this money that's having to go pay attorneys is money that's not going to be spent in the primary, but more importantly, not spent against President Joe Biden, who is literally sitting back at the beach watching all of this happen and not having to really campaign, even though he's announced it. So we've never seen anything like this before. It certainly is a drag on resources. The president is going to have to raise double the amount of money as Joe Biden just to figure out how he's going to get through all these legal cases. And in the Georgia case, Georgia politically might be a problem for the president. You heard Republican Governor Brian Kemp, disputing his claims about election fraud. The people in Georgia are tired of these claims. They were tired of it after Stacey Abrams. They're upset that President Trump made those claims, doesn't necessarily mean they agree that it's a criminal problem. But Georgia is a swing state and one that Republicans have to win if they want to win the White House in 2024.

Former President Trump was indicted out of the years-long criminal investigation led by state prosecutors in Georgia into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeff Clark, John Eastman, and others, were also charged out of the years-long investigation.

The 97-page indictment contains 41 felony counts against Trump and the 18 defendants and alleges they "unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere."

TRUMP INDICTED FOR FOURTH TIME AS HE LEADS 2024 PRIMARY FIELD

The Georgia indictment follows three other indictments, two stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation and one coming from New York City Distict Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into alleged hush-money payments before the 2016 election.

Despite the legal quagmire, Trump maintains a strong lead. But observers, wonder whether these indictments will start to chip away at Trump's lead and impact his campaign efforts.

Earlier this month, a New York Times/Siena College poll found that 54% of Republican respondents are supporting Trump in his third presidential bid. However, 46% are still considering voting for a different candidate in 2024.

The poll also found that 51% of respondents believe Trump committed serious federal crimes involving recent investigations into the former president, after most recently being indicted in June by Special Counsel Jack Smith on 37 federal counts relating to the unlawful retention of classified documents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYT poll found that Trump and President Biden were tied in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, both locking in 43% support among likely voters.

The poll of 1,329 registered voters nationwide, including an over-sample of 818 registered Republican voters, was conducted in English and Spanish on cellular and landline phones from July 23-27. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.67 percentage points for all registered voters, and plus or minus 3.96 percentage points for the likely Republican primary electorate.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.