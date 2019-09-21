Shooting at crowded South Carolina bar leaves 2 dead, 8 wounded

Gunfire erupted early Saturday in a crowded South Carolina bar, leaving two patrons dead and eight others wounded, according to reports.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile called the 2:45 a.m. shooting at Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster “a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people.” according to the Lancaster News.

Many of those witnesses declined to wait for deputies to arrive, the paper reported.

“We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody," Faile was quoted as saying.

WASHINGTON, DC, SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 5 INJURED: REPORTS

The paper reported that investigators had developed leads "concerning the identity of a shooter" but no one has been arrested.

Four of the wounded were airlifted to the hospital. The other four were treated at a local hospital.

The two who were killed were adult men, according to the paper. No names of victims have been released.

NEW ORLEANS SHOOTING LEAVES 1 TEEN DEAD, 5 OTHERS WOUNDED

The bar is north of downtown Lancaster right off U.S. 521, the main road between Lancaster and Charlotte.

State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, a lifelong Lancaster resident who represents the district that includes the bar, said the son of a high school classmate posted on social media about trying to resuscitate one of the fatally shot victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s just really so sad,” Norrell said. “Violence is happening everywhere, but senseless of this is so striking.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.