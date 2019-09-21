New Orleans shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 5 others wounded

A teen was reportedly shot and killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a New Orleans intersection Friday night.

Five teens, all between ages 15 and 17, and one adult man were shot at the corner of Canal Boulevard and City Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to FOX 8 and NOLA.com.

The five wounded victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The sixth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released any details on potential suspects or a motive, NOLA.com reported.

Another gunshot victim was found in a car in the New Orleans East neighborhood two hours earlier. Police have not reported any connection in the killings.

The investigation is ongoing.