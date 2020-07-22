Severe weather, flash flooding possible for over 90 million from Ohio Valley to Northeast

A heat wave that's brought sizzling temperatures across the East Coast will fuel strong storms Wednesday from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast.

A system moving across the Great Lakes interacting with continued hot temperatures will bring the risk of severe weather across the region from Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said more than 90 million Americans are at risk of experiencing severe weather Wednesday, including people in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.



Storms also may impact locations Indianapolis, Nashville, Cleveland and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to the SPC, isolated supercell thunderstorms may develop in the northern parts of the region.

Thunderstorms that develop also could produce heavy rain, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

Besides the storms, the Mid-Atlantic region remains hot and humid, with heat advisories from the Carolinas up to New Jersey.



Fire weather danger across West, hot weather continues

Hot weather is still the story Wednesday over the Northern Rockies and High Plains.

Fire remains a threat in the Southwest and Great Basin. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures across the region triggered Red Flag Warnings on Wednesday due to strong winds out of the South.

