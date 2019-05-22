Baltimore Crime and Corruption

Baltimore's new mayor sworn in, ending weeks of uncertainty and scandal
Baltimore struggling with soaring crime, drugs and inept political leaders
Juan Grant, who led protests across Baltimore demanding answers after the arrest and in-custody death of his best friend Freddie Gray in 2015, was shot to death on Saturday while driving to his grandmother's house in west Baltimore. The 33-year-old's murder came on the fourth anniversary of Gray's funeral and the citywide riots that highlighted the frustration and distrust with the police department and the deep divide that exists to this day in Maryland's largest city.