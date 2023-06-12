Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather will bring storm risk from Rockies through the Southeast

Flash flooding, heavy rain expected in coming days

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A multi-day, severe weather setup will bring the risk of strong thunderstorms that could contain large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes from the Rockies along the Southern Plains and into the Southeast.   

The severe weather is very likely to impact central Texas on Monday.  

Parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida also have a good chance of being impacted by severe storms. 

Some areas could experience flash flooding throughout the week.   

US severe storm threat area for Monday, June 12

Areas of the U.S. that face a severe storm threat on Monday, June 12. (Fox News)

Communities along the Alabama-Georgia border could see up to 8 inches of rain through Saturday, while most of those states and portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, and northern Florida are forecast for 3 to 5 inches. 

The Great Lakes and Northeast will get some much-needed rain over the next few days to help with the drought and help clear out the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.   

National weather forecast US

The national forecast for Monday, June 12. (Fox News)

Meanwhile, triple-digit, record-breaking heat will bake central and south Texas.   

Southeast US rain forecast for the coming days

Expected rainfall totals throughout the southeastern U.S. this week. (Fox News)

On Friday, temperatures are forecast for a high of 104 degrees in San Antonio, 103 in Dallas and 100 in Houston. 

High heat indices will make it very difficult and dangerous to be outdoors. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."