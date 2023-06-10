Expand / Collapse search
Soldiers faint in front of Prince William amid scorching temps during final Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Saturday’s Colonel’s Review parade took place during London’s hottest day of the year so far

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Trooping the Colour Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II Video

Trooping the Colour Parade kicks off Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal family expert Shannon Felton Spence on the Queen's seven decades serving the British public

At least three British soldiers fainted Saturday during the final rehearsal in front of Prince William for the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The guardsmen were wearing woolen tunics and slacks and bearskin hats in the nearly 90-degree London heat for what is known as the Colonel’s Review. 

William later tweeted, "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you." 

He later added, "The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions."

Soldier on stretcher

A trombone player of the military band is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The Prince of Wales was also dressed in his full military regalia amid London’s hottest temperature of the year so far. 

More than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery took part in Saturday’s parade and were reviewed by William who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

James Calford, 18, the youngest soldier who participated in the Colonel's Review, likened it to "being stood in a sauna with a 200kg dumbbell in your left hand," according to the Daily Mail. 

A military trombonist who fainted appeared to attempt to continue to play after falling to the ground as medics rushed to help him. 

Trombonist on ground

A trombone player in the military band continued to play after fainting during the Colonel's Review Saturday.  (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

London recorded its hottest temperature in history — 104 degrees —  last summer. 

Prince William on horseback in military regalia

Prince William also braved the hot temperatures in full military regalia.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a hot weather alert for south England, BBC News reported. 

Trooping the Colour, which celebrates the British monarch’s official birthday each June, will take place on June 17th and will be overseen by King Charles III. 

