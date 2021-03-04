Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Senate GOP blasts 'blue state bailout' in Biden's $1.9T coronavirus bill

Senate Republicans railed against President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus legislation as a liberal bailout to blue states -- and planned to make passage of the bill as painful as possible for Democrats this week.

Republicans lashed out against the $350 billion allocated in the bill for state and local governments and said the new funding formula disproportionally benefits the blue states of New York and California.

"This bill would reward bad actions, because states who have not managed themselves well are the ones who are going to benefit from this," said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. "It is like manna from heaven for them."



Blackburn was among nine GOP senators at a Capitol news conference Wednesday saying residents of states with healthy finances shouldn't have to provide funds to help liberal states.

"We have the good people of Iowa being asked to support blue state bailouts," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said. "And you know who receives the most in these blue state bailouts? ... Chuck Schumer's state of New York and Nancy Pelosi's state of California." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Sean Hannity slams 'swooning' media for failing to hold Andrew Cuomo accountable

The mainstream media was "rarely interested in any serious coverage" of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prior to the current sexual harassment scandal, Sean Hannity told viewers Wednesday.

"If the media mob had ethics or standards, Andrew Cuomo would have been under fire long ago for what is the biggest nursing home death cover-up in the country. We have covered it on this program from day one," the "Hannity" host said.

However, rather than demanding transparency and accountability, Hannity charged, the media "were too busy swooning over his PowerPoint press conferences.

"Now here we are one year later, Governor Cuomo is still refusing to take any responsibility for the damage, the pain that his [nursing home] executive action caused, even claiming today he has never done anything in his public career [that] he is ashamed of," Hannity added.

Earlier Wednesday, Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment allegations against him, telling reporters he understood that he "acted in way that made people feel uncomfortable," but refused to step down, saying, "I work for the people of New York. They elected me." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



White House cuts virtual event feed after Biden says he's 'happy to take questions' from House Democrats

The White House raised eyebrows on Wednesday when it suddenly cut the feed of a virtual event after President Biden said he was "happy to take questions" from Democratic lawmakers.

Accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and the House Democratic Caucus, Biden addressed lawmakers on the topics of COVID relief and the ongoing vaccine rollout. He closed his remarks by calling on Democrats to help "restore faith" in government.

He then appeared ready to take questions.



"I'd be happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do, Nance," Biden told the speaker. "Whatever you want me to do."



The feed ended seconds later, after a brief pause from the president. The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SOME PARTING WORDS

President Biden could be "the most absent president ever," Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said Wednesday night on "The Ingraham Angle."

"He hasn’t held a press conference after 43 days in office, something no president in a hundred years has done," Arroyo said, adding Biden "restricts himself to tightly controlled events like this bipartisan cancer meeting in the Oval [Office] today. The press was shoved out in a few minutes and when Biden does speak, he offers ‘ahhh-dresses.’"



