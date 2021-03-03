White House cuts virtual event feed after Biden says he's 'happy to take questions' from House Democrats

The White House raised eyebrows on Wednesday when it suddenly cut the feed of a virtual event after President Biden said he was "happy to take questions" from Democratic lawmakers.

Accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. and the House Democratic Caucus, Biden addressed lawmakers on the topics of COVID relief and the ongoing vaccine rollout. He closed his remarks by calling on Democrats to help "restore faith" in government.

He then appeared ready to take questions.

"I'd be happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do, Nance," Biden told the speaker. "Whatever you want me to do."

BIDEN SAYS TEXAS AND MISSISSIPPI OF 'NEANDERTHAL THINKING' OVER LIFTING COVID RESTRICTIONS

The feed ended seconds later, after a brief pause from the president.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

While Biden was poised to take questions from lawmakers, the president faced growing criticism for not holding a formal press conference in the seven weeks since taking office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rare instances where Biden does take questions are often limited to queries from pre-selected reporters.