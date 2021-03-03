Hannity: Biden allowing COVID-positive migrants to enter US is actual ‘Neanderthal thinking’

President Biden criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for loosening coronavirus restrictions by calling it "Neanderthal thinking," yet Biden is the one who released 108 COVID-positive migrants into the state, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity noted Wednesday.

"According to Joe Biden, only a Neanderthal would lift COVID restrictions on Americans," Hannity said. "Well, Joe, you’re inviting people in and they’re not social distancing and they’re not wearing masks. And many of them, we now know, have COVID."

The host said he’d expected the president to try "extra hard" to cover the borders and prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic rages on. However, Biden has done the exact opposite.

"You better wear your mask and you better hide in your basement, but illegal immigrants? No mask mandates for them," Hannity said.

The president also considered Texas’ lifting of restrictions to be a "big mistake" even though the reopening allows small businesses and struggling Texans to regain normalcy after a year in lockdown.

"Let’s all get this straight ... illegal immigrants, they can pour across our southern border, no masks, no social distancing, no COVID test, nothing," Hannity said. "But American businesses, you have to be shut down indefinitely. That makes zero sense."

If Biden were really that concerned with the health of his fellow Americans, Hannity asked, wouldn’t he institute thorough background checks at the border to ensure those who cross are well enough to be active contributors to the community?

"Maybe make sure people are able and capable of providing for themselves so they don’t take jobs away from the 17 million Americans out of work because of the pandemic."