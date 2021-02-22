Hannity: COVID aid bill is both socialist 'wish list' and 'bailout' to Democrat-run states

House Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is a socialist "wish list" that will also subsidize blue states that have mismanaged their budgets for years, Sean Hannity told viewers Monday.

"No Democrat spending bill is complete without subsidies for illegal immigrants, federal money for abortions. If [ths bill is] passed ... Planned Parenthood will now qualify for PPP small business loans, which then become grants and bridges to Canada and environmental justice equity commissions for farmers, health care in other countries," the "Hannity" host said.

"[It's] also a budget bailout ... for New York, for Andrew Cuomo, and Gavin Newsom in California. This is not a serious, thoughtful COVID relief package. What this really is, is a massive federal payout to everyone and every state who donated to and supported Democrat candidates in 2020."

"Even during a global crisis," Hannity added, "the left is constantly playing political games."

SCALISE: DEMS' $1.9T STIMULUS BILL 'REALLY DEVASTATING FOR AMERICA'

The host added that Democrats have shown that are not taking coronavirus relief as seriously as they should be, pointing to a bill from Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., that would ban former President Donald Trump from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

"In the middle of a pandemic, when over 100,000 Americans [have] died during Joe Biden's time in the White House, raging against President Trump is still the Democratic Party and the media mob's top priority," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Clearly the same Democrats have been in no particular rush to pass a COVID relief package and get money into the hands of Americans who actually need it," Hannity concluded. "The bulk of spending [in the COVID bill] is unrelated to getting immediate assistance to our fellow Americans in need through no fault of their own. In fact, nearly $700 billion won't be spent until after 2022, including billions not spent until after 2024."

"So we must ask ourselves tonight, how is that COVID relief?"