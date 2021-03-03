Sean Hannity slams 'swooning' mainstream media for failing to hold Andrew Cuomo accountable

The mainstream media was "rarely interested in any serious coverage" of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prior to the current sexual harassment scandal, Sean Hannity told viewers Wednesday.

"If the media mob had ethics or standards, Andrew Cuomo would have been under fire long ago for what is the biggest nursing home death cover-up in the country. We have covered it on this program from day one," the "Hannity" host said.

However, rather than demanding transparency and accountability, Hannity charged, the media "were too busy swooning over his PowerPoint press conferences.

"Now here we are one year later, Governor Cuomo is still refusing to take any responsibility for the damage, the pain that his [nusing home] executive action caused, even claiming today he has never done anything in his public career [that] he is ashamed of," Hannity added.

CUOMO ACCUSER'S ATTORNEY SLAMS HIS APOLOGY AS 'FULL OF FALSEHOODS'

"Although, the good news is, some political reality is beginning to set in as a majority of the New York voters have had it with Cuomo and say he should not ever be elected for a fourth term. Many want him gone now. His approval rating cratered ... [at] one point in the pandemic, his ratings were at 87%. How far one has fallen."

At a press conference earlier Wednesday, Cuomo said that he understood that he "acted in way that made people feel uncomfortable," but refused to step down saying, "I work for the people of New York. They elected me."

Hannity pointed out that Cuomo himself who was the first to call for "many others" to resign immediately after harassment allegations, citing a government watchdog who told the New York Post, "Not so long ago, Governor Cuomo demanded two Assembly members 'immediately deny' allegations or resign. Powerful words. Does he now hold himself to the same standard?"

The host then recalled Cuomo was an "I believer" who wanted Brett Kavanaugh to take a lie detector test when he was accused of sexual impropriety by Christine Blasey Ford during his Supreme Court nomination process.