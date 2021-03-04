Colorado murder trial witness is shot, killed; police offer reward for info

A Colorado woman who was set to testify next week in the murder trial of a defendant accused of killing a pregnant woman in 2013 was herself found shot and killed at a Denver intersection last Thursday, according to a report.

The Denver Police Department distributed a release Wednesday asking for help from the public in making an arrest and offered a $2,000 reward for information on the death of witness Roxann Martinez.

Schelling, 21, disappeared Feb. 4, 2013, when she was planning to visit her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, in Pueblo, Colo.

Her body was never found but Lucas was charged with her murder in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

Schelling was eight weeks pregnant at the time of her alleged murder.

Martinez had been "endorsed as a prosecution witness," Jeff Chostner, the 10th judicial district attorney, told FOX 31 of Denver, but said he couldn’t speak further on the nature of her testimony because the "matter is under investigation."

Denver police, however, put some distance between Martinez and the Schelling case.

"Investigators are aware of her connection to that trial, but at this time do not think her death is connected to that case," police told the station.

A geologist who testified in the trial Tuesday said that soil in Schelling’s car, which was found abandoned in a Pueblo parking lot a few days after her disappearance, likely came from an area west and southwest of Pueblo and not from Denver where she lived.

Lucas’ former neighbor and an FBI agent involved in the investigation also testified for the prosecution Tuesday.

Schelling’s mother and her friends had previously testified about her troubled relationship with Lucas, one friend claiming Schelling said he had physically abused her, according to the station.