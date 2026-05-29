Manhunt targets ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect now on state’s most wanted list

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Investigators are searching for a murder suspect who has been on the run since Wednesday.

Deputies say 38-year-old Jesse Phillips allegedly fatally shot 40-year-old Christopher Yates in the chest in Pickett County, Tennessee and drove off from the scene in his vehicle, possibly crossing state lines.

Sheriff's deputies in Clinton County, Kentucky, discovered Phillips' vehicle, which is described as a black pickup truck with a yellow hood, at an Albany home on Norman Cole Road.

The suspect is described as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes at a height of 5'10" and weighing approximately 225 pounds.

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Phillips has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List; there is a reward available for anyone who can provide information that can help investigators track him down.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, a TBI spokesperson said:

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"At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in Pickett County. On Wednesday, the Pickett County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Parker Road. Upon arrival, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing."

Authorities said if you see Phillips, do not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call 911.