Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Lynette Hooker's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam

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MISSING AMERICAN IN THE BAHAMAS:

Federal investigators have received approval from Bahamian authorities to deploy a dive team to a new search area in the Sea of Abaco for Lynette Hooker, a U.S. official close to the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital. The renewed search follows newly obtained GPS data from a marine navigation app on her husband Brian Hooker's phone, which allegedly contradicts his initial account of the night his wife went missing.

LOST AT SEA: Bahamian authorities approve search of 25-foot-deep zone flagged by Brian Hooker's phone GPS data: sources

DEEP WATER: Feds plan new Bahamas search for Lynette Hooker after GPS data allegedly torpedoes husband’s story: source

OCEAN OF QUESTIONS: Sailboat tracking data went dark for 11 hours the night missing American vanished in the Bahamas

NIGHT OVERBOARD: Missing American's husband had $33K thermal camera on boat that night and never used it, friend says

ALEX MURDAUGH:

Becky Hill, the woman at the center of the collapse of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder convictions, appeared calm and quiet Saturday morning, lounging on a swinging bench outside her South Carolina home after breakfast, in new photos obtained by Fox News Digital. The state is now expected to prepare for a retrial of Murdaugh, who was initially handed two consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

SCALES TIPPED: Alex Murdaugh trial clerk reemerges after explosive ruling upends murder conviction

BACK IN COURT: Key names to know as Murdaugh double-murder case gets stunning reset

ANNA KEPNER:

Timothy Hudson, the teenage stepbrother accused in the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship, will remain free until his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday, as new details and a timeline of the alleged killing were unsealed in court records.

CABIN HORROR: Prosecutors describe cruise ship killing of Anna Kepner as 'barbaric' act

DOCKED IN COURT: Teen stepbrother accused of killing Anna Kepner on Carnival cruise remains free before trial

DISCOVERY NEAR GUTHRIE SITE

Prehistoric human remains found just miles from the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie are believed to have been buried between several hundred and 1,000 years ago, an expert said. That discovery has unearthed a grim reality of Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

BURIED SECRETS: Skeleton found near Nancy Guthrie's home reveals a far older mystery

COLD CASES CRACKED:

Authorities make an arrest in the 33-year-old cold case surrounding Randy Gail Sperino's alleged murder, and a backyard dig puts a husband and mother-in-law behind bars.

TRACE TO FACE: DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in grisly 33-year-old cold case investigators never gave up on

BURIED SECRETS: Husband, mother-in-law busted in woman's cold-case murder amid backyard dig: police

TOM SELLECK SCAM:

California authorities are investigating the deaths of 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker as a possible murder-suicide after officials said Karen Whitaker had fallen victim to an online romance scam involving someone impersonating actor Tom Selleck. Friends and investigators said Karen Whitaker allegedly sent money and gift cards to the scammer despite repeated warnings from loved ones, while authorities noted there is no evidence directly linking the scammer to the couple’s deaths.

FATAL FANTASY: Murder-suicide probe underway after alleged Tom Selleck impersonator scam targeted woman

HOLLYWOOD HOAX: Slayings rock quiet town after alleged Tom Selleck catfish targeted woman before couple found dead: friend

HOT STORIES:

Manhattan's "Golden Boy" speaks out about his murder conviction after killing his father more than a decade ago, a two-decades-long mystery surrounds the identity of a man found unconscious behind a Georgia Burger King and a potential lawsuit hurdle arises for a man accused of "inadvertently" shooting his son's girlfriend.

SILVER SPOONFALL: ‘Golden boy’ Ivy League grad who murdered hedge-fund dad over allowance speaks out in new interview

LOADED QUESTION: Gunmaker lawsuit after Auburn grad’s death faces major obstacle, attorney warns

VANISHING ACT: Man found naked behind Burger King with amnesia may have concealed mysterious past for decades