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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Lynette Hooker's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam

Anna Kepner's stepbrother appears in court, Manhattan's 'Golden Boy' tells all, discovery near Nancy Guthrie search site

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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MISSING AMERICAN IN THE BAHAMAS: 

Lynette Hooker (L) and Brian Hooker (R).

Lynette Hooker and Brian Hooker seen in a picture taken in 2023 on a small boat. (John Waters)

Federal investigators have received approval from Bahamian authorities to deploy a dive team to a new search area in the Sea of Abaco for Lynette Hooker, a U.S. official close to the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital. The renewed search follows newly obtained GPS data from a marine navigation app on her husband Brian Hooker's phone, which allegedly contradicts his initial account of the night his wife went missing. 

LOST AT SEA: Bahamian authorities approve search of 25-foot-deep zone flagged by Brian Hooker's phone GPS data: sources

DEEP WATER: Feds plan new Bahamas search for Lynette Hooker after GPS data allegedly torpedoes husband’s story: source

OCEAN OF QUESTIONS: Sailboat tracking data went dark for 11 hours the night missing American vanished in the Bahamas

NIGHT OVERBOARD: Missing American's husband had $33K thermal camera on boat that night and never used it, friend says

ALEX MURDAUGH: 

Becky Hill closes her eyes and holds a coffee mug on a wooden swing in her yard. She is wearing a red shirt and blue shorts, and there is a dog next to her.

Former Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill closes her eyes with a coffee mug on a swing outside her South Carolina home on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Hill is facing a civil lawsuit from disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, whose murder convictions in the deaths of his wife and son were reversed earlier this month after Hill allegedly influenced jurors on the case. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Becky Hill, the woman at the center of the collapse of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder convictions, appeared calm and quiet Saturday morning, lounging on a swinging bench outside her South Carolina home after breakfast, in new photos obtained by Fox News Digital. The state is now expected to prepare for a retrial of Murdaugh, who was initially handed two consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

SCALES TIPPED: Alex Murdaugh trial clerk reemerges after explosive ruling upends murder conviction

BACK IN COURT: Key names to know as Murdaugh double-murder case gets stunning reset

ANNA KEPNER: 

Timothy Hudson

Timothy Hudson enters Miami Federal Court with a public defender on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. He was charged in connection with the death of his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival Cruise in November 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Timothy Hudson, the teenage stepbrother accused in the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship, will remain free until his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday, as new details and a timeline of the alleged killing were unsealed in court records.

CABIN HORROR: Prosecutors describe cruise ship killing of Anna Kepner as 'barbaric' act

DOCKED IN COURT: Teen stepbrother accused of killing Anna Kepner on Carnival cruise remains free before trial

DISCOVERY NEAR GUTHRIE SITE

Prehistoric human remains found just miles from the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie are believed to have been buried between several hundred and 1,000 years ago, an expert said. That discovery has unearthed a grim reality of Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

BURIED SECRETS: Skeleton found near Nancy Guthrie's home reveals a far older mystery

COLD CASES CRACKED: 

Side-by-side images of Randy Gail Sperino and Albert Buddy Zigler after arrest in Illinois cold case murder

Randy Gail Sperino, left, was found killed in rural Granite City, Illinois, in 1993. Albert "Buddy" Zigler, right, was charged more than three decades later after investigators used forensic genealogy DNA to reopen the case. (Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Authorities make an arrest in the 33-year-old cold case surrounding Randy Gail Sperino's alleged murder, and a backyard dig puts a husband and mother-in-law behind bars. 

TRACE TO FACE: DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in grisly 33-year-old cold case investigators never gave up on

BURIED SECRETS: Husband, mother-in-law busted in woman's cold-case murder amid backyard dig: police

TOM SELLECK SCAM: 

Donald and Karen Whitaker

Donald and Karen Whitaker were found dead in their California home. (Joy Miedecke)

California authorities are investigating the deaths of 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker as a possible murder-suicide after officials said Karen Whitaker had fallen victim to an online romance scam involving someone impersonating actor Tom Selleck. Friends and investigators said Karen Whitaker allegedly sent money and gift cards to the scammer despite repeated warnings from loved ones, while authorities noted there is no evidence directly linking the scammer to the couple’s deaths.

FATAL FANTASY: Murder-suicide probe underway after alleged Tom Selleck impersonator scam targeted woman

HOLLYWOOD HOAX: Slayings rock quiet town after alleged Tom Selleck catfish targeted woman before couple found dead: friend

HOT STORIES: 

Thomas Gilbert Jr. stands in court wearing an orange jail uniform during his Manhattan murder case

Thomas Gilbert, Jr. appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, January 9, 2015. Gilbert was convicted of fatally shooting his father, hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert, Sr. At left is his defense attorney Alex Spiro.  (Photo By: Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Manhattan's "Golden Boy" speaks out about his murder conviction after killing his father more than a decade ago, a two-decades-long mystery surrounds the identity of a man found unconscious behind a Georgia Burger King and a potential lawsuit hurdle arises for a man accused of "inadvertently" shooting his son's girlfriend. 

SILVER SPOONFALL: ‘Golden boy’ Ivy League grad who murdered hedge-fund dad over allowance speaks out in new interview

LOADED QUESTION: Gunmaker lawsuit after Auburn grad’s death faces major obstacle, attorney warns

VANISHING ACT: Man found naked behind Burger King with amnesia may have concealed mysterious past for decades

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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