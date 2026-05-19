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UFOs

Second batch of UFO files set to be released after lawmaker teased ‘Holy Crap’ moment

The release is part of Trump's PURSUE program, which followed a first batch of 'never-before-seen' UAP files on May 8

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Trump admin releases files on UFOs, alien life in 'world exclusive' Video

Trump admin releases files on UFOs, alien life in 'world exclusive'

White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on the Trump administration's release of the first batch of UFO and "alien life" files. He details videos from the Department of War and historical Apollo 17 transcripts, noting the administration's push for transparency. Doocy also recalls President Trump's previous remarks on the existence of aliens, triggering further discussion among the hosts.

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The Trump administration is expected to release a second wave of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) files, with officials teasing the next batch of UFO files will be made public "very soon." 

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced Monday in a social media post that the declassified documents are "actively being processed for publication," adding that there will be "more to come very soon." 

The promise comes on the heels of federal officials’ release of "never-before-seen" files and videos relating to UAPs earlier this month in an effort to increase transparency surrounding the government’s knowledge of otherworldly phenomena

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. – an outspoken supporter of the disclosure movement – teased the reveal after the initial May 8 release.

GOVERNMENT WITHHOLDING INFORMATION ON UFOS FROM THE PUBLIC, GOP REP SAYS

Satellite image showing a UFO spaceship at night with FBI investigation markings

The ongoing release of declassified files is part of Trump’s Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program. (Getty Images Creatives)

"The 1st drop will be big but in comparison to what is coming they will be a drop in the bucket," Burchett said in an X post. "I would say ‘Holy Crap’ is coming." 

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself walking alongside a handcuffed alien while flanked by security at a military base. Another AI-generated image depicted Trump behind the controls of a spaceship as other ships are destroyed in the background. 

The ongoing release of declassified files is part of Trump’s Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program.

DECLASSIFIED APOLLO MOON DOCS DESCRIBE UNEXPLAINED MYSTERIES, UFO LIGHTS 'LIKE THE FOURTH OF JULY'

Apollo spacecraft orbiting Earth during NASA mission

The Apollo spacecraft orbits Earth during a NASA mission in 1972. (Department of War)

Apollo 12 lunar surface with highlighted area of unidentified phenomena above horizon

This archival photograph shows the lunar surface from the Apollo 12 landing site with a highlighted area of unidentified phenomena visible slightly left of center above the horizon. (Pentagon)

Photos from the first of what is expected to be a series of releases show strangely shaped objects captured on film during both the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 space missions. 

Another photo taken from the moon’s surface appears to show a grouping of three small dots in the sky, with a transcript of communications between Apollo 17 operators revealing an exchange over the unknown objects.

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An FBI photo containing two black dots that appear to be UAPs

An FBI photo containing two black dots that appear to be UAPs. (Federal Bureau of Investigations)

"Now we’ve got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver," an operator reported to the command center.

PENTAGON’S DECLASSIFIED UAP FOOTAGE FUELS AMERICANS' BELIEF IN ALIENS: ‘WE’RE NOT ALONE'

"Roger. Understand," the center replied.

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"There's a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there – just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window," another operator said.

"Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They're very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling," the first operator added.

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Yet another pair of photos included in the first release and compiled by the FBI show other UAPs in the same area as U.S. aircraft on New Year's Eve 1999. 

The incremental release is part of a multi-agency effort to promote transparency regarding UAPs within the federal government and is spearheaded by Trump.

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"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote in a previous post to Truth Social. 

The move was celebrated by the heads of various federal agencies, including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

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"I applaud President Trump’s whole-of-government effort to bring greater transparency to the American people on unidentified anomalous phenomena," Isaacman said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon for comment.  

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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