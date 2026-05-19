Second batch of UFO files set to be released after lawmaker teased ‘Holy Crap’ moment

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The Trump administration is expected to release a second wave of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) files, with officials teasing the next batch of UFO files will be made public "very soon."

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced Monday in a social media post that the declassified documents are "actively being processed for publication," adding that there will be "more to come very soon."

The promise comes on the heels of federal officials’ release of "never-before-seen" files and videos relating to UAPs earlier this month in an effort to increase transparency surrounding the government’s knowledge of otherworldly phenomena.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. – an outspoken supporter of the disclosure movement – teased the reveal after the initial May 8 release.

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"The 1st drop will be big but in comparison to what is coming they will be a drop in the bucket," Burchett said in an X post . "I would say ‘Holy Crap’ is coming."

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself walking alongside a handcuffed alien while flanked by security at a military base. Another AI-generated image depicted Trump behind the controls of a spaceship as other ships are destroyed in the background.

The ongoing release of declassified files is part of Trump’s Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) program.

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Photos from the first of what is expected to be a series of releases show strangely shaped objects captured on film during both the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 space missions.

Another photo taken from the moon’s surface appears to show a grouping of three small dots in the sky, with a transcript of communications between Apollo 17 operators revealing an exchange over the unknown objects.

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"Now we’ve got a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver," an operator reported to the command center.

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"Roger. Understand," the center replied.

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"There's a whole bunch of big ones on my window down there – just bright. It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron's window," another operator said.

"Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They're very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling," the first operator added.

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Yet another pair of photos included in the first release and compiled by the FBI show other UAPs in the same area as U.S. aircraft on New Year's Eve 1999.

The incremental release is part of a multi-agency effort to promote transparency regarding UAPs within the federal government and is spearheaded by Trump.

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"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote in a previous post to Truth Social.

The move was celebrated by the heads of various federal agencies, including NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

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"I applaud President Trump’s whole-of-government effort to bring greater transparency to the American people on unidentified anomalous phenomena," Isaacman said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Fox News' Peter Doocy and Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.