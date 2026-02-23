Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Trump, Schumer find rare common ground on releasing UFO files

Schumer has advocated for UFO transparency since taking up the cause from his late mentor, Harry Reid

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Trump orders release of alien and UFO files Video

Trump orders release of alien and UFO files

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts debate whether aliens exist.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For two of Washington’s most diametrically opposed political figures, there is a newfound common ground: whether the truth is out there.

President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have butted heads since the former came to Washington, D.C. But now both want to expose whether there is life beyond the stars.

Their newfound unity on the subject conjoins a passion of Schumer’s and a moment of expedience for Trump.

Trump and Schumer split image

President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rarely agree, but Trump's decision to unveil government documents on UFOs is a passion project of Schumer's years in the making. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump, spurred by former President Barack Obama saying on a podcast that there was alien life — then walking it back shortly after — ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth late Thursday night to dump the government’s files on extraterrestrials.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War and other relevant Departments and Agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," Trump said on Truth Social.

The timeline for release of the documents and the breadth and scope of materials that could become public were unclear, but chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Fox News Digital in a statement, "The Department looks forward to working with the interagency to fulfill the President’s directive."

UFO TASK FORCE EYED AS LAWMAKER WARNS OF STRANGE OBJECTS IN SKIES AND WATERS DEFYING KNOWN TECHNOLOGY

A UFO is circled in red in a black and white surveillance image

A black-and-white surveillance image with a UFO circled in red. (iStock)

For Schumer, it’s a passion project years in the making.

Seeking more transparency on UFOs and UAPs is a torch Schumer picked up from the late former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., a friend and mentor of the current top Senate Democrat. It’s also an issue he has prodded Trump to take up since last year.

"Now do UFOs," Schumer said in response to Trump ordering files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. to be declassified.

Reid gave the quest to unveil secrets surrounding UFOs and UAPs legitimacy in the late 2000s when he played a key role in funding the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. That public program received millions to investigate unexplained phenomena.

Several years later, Schumer picked up where his predecessor left off. His most recent push came in 2023, when he served as Senate majority leader under former President Joe Biden.

DHS SHUTDOWN DRAGS INTO WEEK TWO AS IRAN THREAT, SOTU CLASH COMPLICATE HILL TALKS

Harry Reid speaking

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., left, and Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., right, listen to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speak during a press conference on Capitol Hill Feb. 24, 2010. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

He and Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., introduced legislation modeled after the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

That bill, meant to be an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), would have created a review board at the National Archives and Records Administration to collect the government’s trove of documents on UFOs and UAPs and established a presumption of disclosure for the records, requiring the government to provide a compelling reason why they shouldn’t be released to the public.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, their original version did not pass muster, and a more watered-down iteration of the bill became law — an outcome Schumer blasted as an "outrage" at the time.

"It means that declassification of UAP records will be largely up to the same entities that have blocked and obfuscated their disclosure for decades," Schumer said.

Related Article

Trump directs release of government alien and UFO files to multiple federal agencies nationwide
Trump directs release of government alien and UFO files to multiple federal agencies nationwide

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue